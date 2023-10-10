Tamra Judge Hits Back at ‘Disgusting’ Trolls After Suffering Intestinal Obstruction

I guess this is what happens when people really hate your guts, literally. Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is down for the count and … she’s not getting a lot of sympathy. Go figure!

Tammy Sue is suffering and she wants you to know all about it. With some incredibly convenient timing, Tamra is hospitalized but it isn’t with Mean Girlitis. These days we cannot have a medical event without sharing it with the masses, because are you really unwell if thousands of people don’t know about it? But it appears the responses she wanted weren’t coming her way and she hit back at the trolls.

Woe is Tammy Sue

Yesterday Tamra hopped on her Instagram Stories to let her followers know she’s in the hospital. Naturally, a photo in a hospital bed was posted with the caption, “Intestinal obstruction. Praying I won’t need surgery.” Wonder if compassion and empathy are available to be administered via intravenous therapy. Asking for Jenn Pendranti.

Unfortunately, Two Ts in a Pod will be out one T because Tamra is going to be in her recovery era. “Unfortunately I will not be back on @Two.Ts.inaPod tomorrow. I’m so sad @teddiemellencamp. I miss you so much,” she advised.

Courtesy @tamrajudge Instagram Story

The Insta Story also showed Eddie Judge on duty as nurse foot massager, but the comment section didn’t exactly have a caring vibe. For whatever reason, one follower accused her of using Ozempic. Tamra responded, “I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally wouldn’t use it for weight loss!”

Courtesy @tamrajudge Instagram Story

Then Tammy Sue told her fans how disgusting the comments are. She wrote, “I’ve suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years. Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button. That was due to emergency life saving surgery.” I do remember about seven years ago Tamra saying she had a bad hernia.

Courtesy @tamrajudge Instagram Story

It continued, “Part of my intestines were being strangled. My grandmother died of intestinal problems.” She also went full Kanye and wrote the above in all caps so you would know she was yelling, I guess.

Tammy Sue also shared a photo with co-star Taylor Armstrong. Taylor had written,

“Sending love, thoughts and prayers to my beautiful friend @tamrajudge.”

Courtesy @tamrajudge Instagram Story

Tamra has not updated further and at this time we do not know if Vicki Gunvalson has presented her with a casserole. Get well soon, Tamra!

