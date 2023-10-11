Tiffany Pollard ‘Had to Remind’ Omarosa ‘Who the HBIC Is’ on House of Villains

We’re only a few days away from the series premiere of House of Villains, which will undoubtedly be an explosive show. Among the 10 contestants living together in the house, two have already stood out: Flavor of Love’s Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Omarosa Manigault Newman who competed on The Apprentice and later became an aide to former President Donald Trump.

Both burst onto the scene in the early 2000s and emerged as two of the most reviled personalities in competition reality TV history. Even though they have that in common, they definitely did not forge a friendship during their time filming House of Villains.

As we know, Tiffany’s never one to mince words. Her recent takedown of Brooke “Pumkin” Thompson is just one example. She brought that same energy when she talked to TooFab about having to knock Omarosa down a few pegs.

The friction between Tiffany and Omarosa is highlighted in the show’s trailer

It’s obvious from the trailer that we’ll be seeing Tiffany and Omarosa go at it hard. Tiffany verbally assaults Omarosa in a vicious, artfully descriptive way that only “New York” could. She refers to Omarosa as a “c*ck-sucking, c**-guzzling Republican c***.”

Wow, nothing ambiguous about how they got along here!

Tiffany reflected on having to remind Omarosa who the “HBIC” is

It’s unclear what Omarosa did or said that set Tiffany off. Whatever it was, Tiffany shared that she wasn’t having it. She felt she had to put Omarosa in her place by reminding her who the real HBIC is. That’s “head bitch in charge.”

“When you’re in those moments, you have to strike when the iron is hot. You’re literally on the chopping block, you’re gonna have to lay it all out on the line and that’s what I did.”

“Pretty much, I just let her know how I felt. She was testing me and trying me in the moment and I just had to remind her who the HBIC is and she came for me. I’m never gonna start anything, I’m just a finisher.”

With these two powerhouses on the show, it’s almost easy to forget that there are eight other infamous villains ready and willing to behave their baddest for the chance to win $200,000. House of Villains premieres on E! and Bravo Thursday, October 12 at 10pm ET/PT.

