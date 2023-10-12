Alyson Hannigan Lying in ‘Fetal Position’ With Migraine Just Hours Before DWTS

During Latin Night on Dancing with the Stars, actress Alyson Hannigan and her partner, Sasha Farber, delivered a passionate and moody tango. It was an incredible improvement over her performance the previous week.

But for Motown Week, Alyson and Sasha served a foxtrot that failed to bewitch the judges. The couple scored 24 out of 40 points. They landed towards the bottom of the DWTS leaderboard.

When the dancing duo received their scores, host Julianne Hough mentioned that Alyson was ill that morning. People has the details.

Alyson’s migraine misery

“I was very, very ill this morning. I had a migraine that really took me down and, yeah, I couldn’t even keep fluids down,” Alyson explained. “I didn’t think I would make it through today.”

Sasha received an early morning call from Alyson. “And just her voice … as soon as I heard her voice, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s it.’ And she was crying,” he stated. “She couldn’t get out of bed. She couldn’t get to work.”

Sasha continued, “So actually, fun fact: usually when we get to work, we run it twice and then we do a dress run. She didn’t run that because she couldn’t walk — so she missed all that rehearsal,” he added. I thought that the routine was good. It wasn’t the best of the night but far from the worst.

“I was in my trailer in the fetal position. It was awful,” Alyson said. “I was just like, I couldn’t take 10 steps without having to throw up.” According to Alyson, the culprit was a “really bad migraine.”

She continued, “Apparently migraines, you can also be throwing up. But I didn’t know that. And I was just like, ‘But I didn’t have a fever. I didn’t have COVID,’ all this stuff.”

“But, yeah, apparently migraines can get that serious. And now I know.” Migraines are the worst!

Sasha praised Alyson’s determination

Sasha said that Alyson was able to dance that night thanks to “medicine” and her dedication to the show. “This one is such a hard worker and she has so much, she has so much soul and power, and she worked so hard,” he remarked. “That’s why she floated tonight on a glitter canoe.”

I know the judges didn’t love the canoe bit at the beginning, but I enjoyed it.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

