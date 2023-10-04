Dancing with the Stars Season 32, Episode 2 Recap: Was Latin Night Wild or Too Mild?

We are already into Week 2 of Dancing with the Stars, and the show is turning up the heat. Hopefully, Latin Night will gift us some sultry routines.

Last week, comedian and actor Matt Walsh and his partner, Koko Iwasaki, were the first couple eliminated. And, without the handy “judges save,” no one is safe.

A stunning and steamy group number to Despechá by Rosalíaset set the mood. Shout out to married pros Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach for choreographing the piece.

Artem Chigvintsev will be sitting out Latin Night after testing positive for COVID. Ezra Sosa will dance with Charity Lawson instead.

Let’s go! Hit me with some spice, DWTS!

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Samba to Gasolina by Daddy Yankee.

Lele Pons and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, trained in Miami, Florida so that he could meet her family and friends. Their samba was hot and included samba rolls. Judge Bruno Tonioli called Lele the “life and soul of the party.” The judges advised her to polish her movements.

Lele earned 21 out of 30.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Salsa to Aguanile by Willie Colón & Héctor Levoe.

Model Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson danced a fun salsa with tons of lifts and tricks. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba told him that “he owned the dance floor.” Derek Hough praised Tyson’s partnering skills.

Tyson scored 18 out of 30.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Cha-Cha to Oye Como Va by Tito Puente.

Actor Barry Williams turned 69 years old this week. He danced a cha-cha with Peta Murgatroyd, unleashing “Big Bad Baz.” The routine was rough, especially when Barry wobbled while supporting Peta. Bruno praised his confidence.

Barry earned 15 out of 30. And plenty of booing at the judges.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Samba to Taki Taki by DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B.

NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson introduced Britt Stewart to his family, including his newborn. Because of his controversial arrest history, I’m not impressed. It feels like a ploy to portray Adrian as a wonderful family man.

Their samba needed some work. Carrie Ann told him that he should be gentler and more refined while partnering with Britt.

Adrian received 15 out of 30.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Salsa to Bailando by Enrique Iglesias.

Academy-award-winning actress Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko practiced in Mexico. Mira’s friend, and salsa teacher, passed away. She was there to be part of a tribute for her.

While there may have been a couple of mistakes, Mira was elegant and smooth. Derek wanted her to “unleash” her natural dance ability.

She received 18 out of 30.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Salsa to Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello.

Actress Xochitl Gomez and partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed a fresh salsa featuring a jump and lifts. Xochitl is afraid of heights, so the jump took time to master.

Carrie Ann told Xochitl that she reminded her of a young Rita Moreno. Wow! Derek called the performance “exceptional,” while Bruno “was melting.” As host Alfonso Ribeiro would say, “So good!”

Xochitl earned 24 out of 30.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Samba to Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix hit the floor with Pasha for a sexy samba. Derek praised Ariana’s samba rolls. Carrie Ann would like Ariana to show more refinement and polish in her movements.

Ariana earned 20 out of 30.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Salsa to Quimbara by Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Johnny Pacheco Y Su Charanga.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky and partner Emma Slater prepared a traditional salsa. The dance went wrong when Mauricio lost his place. Derek reminded Mauricio that “a setback sets you up for a comeback.”

And on a side note, Mauricio’s wife, Kyle Richards, wasn’t in attendance.

Mauricio scored 12 out of 30.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Tango to Can’t Remember to Forget You by Shakira featuring Rihanna.

Actress Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber danced a passionate tango. Derek praised her frame and foot placement. Such a big improvement over last week.

Alyson received 19 out of 30.

Charity Lawson and Ezra Sosa

(ABC/Christopher Willard)

Cha-Cha to She Bangs by Ricky Martin.

The Bachelorette star Charity is without Artem, which can make the entire process more stressful. She was paired with Ezra for the cha-cha.

Derek wanted to see Charity connect more with her partner. Carrie Ann noted there was some uncertainty, which was understandable.

Charity scored 21 out of 30.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Salsa to Arranca by Becky G featuring Omega.

Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and partner Rylee Arnold performed a flirty salsa that capitalized on tricks and lifts.

Bruno commented that his hips “were frozen.” Carrie Ann praised his increasing confidence.

Harry earned 15 out of 30.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Cha-Cha to Shake Senora by Pitbull featuring T-Pain & Sean Paul.

Pro Alan Bersten tried to teach Jamie Lynn Spears how to be sexy for their cha-cha. She seemed uncomfortable and the routine was very tame. Derek noted that she missed some steps. Her performance was an improvement over last week.

Jamie Lynn earned 16 out of 30. She seemed upset about her scores.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Rumba to Quizás, Quizás, Quizás by Andrea Bocelli featuring Jennifer Lopez.

Grammy-award-winning singer Jason Mraz and Daniella danced a sensuous, smoldering, and steamy rumba. Derek told Jason that he “nailed it.”

Carrie Ann noticed one misstep but called it “exceptional.” It was my favorite dance of the night!

Jason received 24 out of 30.

The leaderboard

Jason and Daniella and Xochitl and Val were tied at the top with 24 points. Mauricio and Emma were in last place with 12 points.

The bottom 2 couples

Jamie Lynn and Alan

Adrian and Britt

Going home tonight

Jamie Lynn and Alan were sent home after only two weeks of competition. Somewhere, her sister, Britney Spears, was probably applauding.

Dancing with the Stars continues on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

