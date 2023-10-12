Animal Control No Longer Investigating Shannon Beador After DUI Crash With Dog Archie

Shannon Beador, or “SHANNON STORMS BEADOR!” if you’re nasty (or sat though her hollering during Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion last night), is still in hot water with the law following her September DUI and hit-and-run arrest, in which her Golden Retriever Archie was her unwilling co-pilot.

Police caught up with Shannon after she left her damaged car in the middle of the road and got out with Archie to make it look like she was just taking him for a leisurely 1 a.m. stroll. All of this information led to PETA speaking out against Shannon and Animal Control opening an investigation into her for roping Archie into her raging dumpster fire. But, the case has now been closed.

Animal control found no evidence of crime or injury to Archie

Radar contacted Sgt. Steve Oberon from the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit. He confirmed that they did conduct an investigation into Shannon, but it’s now over.

“Our animal control officer looked into the incident, and there was no injury to the dog and no crime related to the dog.”

This, despite PETA speaking out against Shannon putting Archie at risk shortly after news broke about the accident.

“If your dog or child is in a vehicle or even waiting for you at home, that’s an extra incentive never to drive drunk or buzzed, although looking out for strangers and for yourself should already be enough to convince you not to drink and drive. PETA’s glad Shannon Beador and her dog are safe now, and we hope they get over the trauma swiftly.”

Shannon will probably need to lean on Archie for comfort over the coming months as she faces the legal consequences of her despicable actions. She emphatically denied having a problem with alcohol for much of Season 17 and during the reunion, but that clearly wasn’t accurate.

Hopefully, her upcoming stint in treatment will lead her to recovery and provide Archie with relief every time mom coaxes him to hop in for a ride.

Now that the reunion has concluded, filming for Season 18 of RHOC should resume shortly and then be back on our screens sometime in 2024.

