Katharina Mazepa Denies Rumored Split From Lenny Hochstein: ‘Happier Than Ever’

Uh-oh, it seems like someone might be a little unhappy with the rumors buzzing around. But Real Housewives of Miami alum Lenny Hochstein should be used to rumors, right? After all, wasn’t it just a rumor he was cheating on his wife Lisa Hochstein with fiancée Katharina Mazepa?

This week waves were being made because the streets heard Dr. Lenny and Katharina were on the outs. There’s speculation Lenny and Katharina have a “combative” relationship and the engagement is thisclose to being called off. Now Lenny and Katharina are hitting back against the gossip and swear everything is hunky dory. Let’s do it together – SURE, JAN.

Happier than ever!!

Katharina is coming in hot with a rebuttal and spoke to Page Six. They are still engaged, so we can all sleep better now. Don’t forget, she earned that diamond! “There is absolutely no truth to these claims and we are happier than ever,” Katharina said.

The rep added, “Katharina has played a key role in organizing their upcoming Halloween party.” Then Lenny got big mad and called Page Six “clowns” because they requested a comment. Sounds like Lenny might need some cleansing breaths and a brief time out.

All of this comes on the heels of a revealing podcast by Cocktails and Gossip that has Lenny stomping his feet. The host had a source close to Lenny’s situation and is pretty sure they are on the road to nowhere.

Apparently Katharina has a rep, for what I have no idea, but she also made a separate statement. She advised that Lenny and Kath are “happily settled into their home, cherishing quality moments with the kids.” Hey, do y’all remember that one time not so long ago when Lenny denied marriage troubles with Lisa? I do too.

Or maybe Lenny had his feelings hurt when he ran into Lisa and her boyfriend at a Miami restaurant. Seeing his past move on without looking back surely could have stung a big, strong man like Lenny.

I know everyone is getting excited about Real Housewives of Miami coming back. It should return to Bravo in November 2023 and hopefully, Lenny will be in a better mood by then.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LENNY AND KATHARINA ARE DONE? WILL THEY STILL BE TOGETHER BY DECEMBER?