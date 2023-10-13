Shannon Beador’s DUI, Hit-And-Run Case Still Under Review, No Charges Filed Yet

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador might be going through some rough times, but she’s incredibly lucky. After being arrested for a DUI and hit-and-run in September, not only was Shannon not held, she managed to get her mugshot buried.

Shannon is also incredibly fortunate that when she chose to drive drunk she didn’t hurt an innocent bystander. While she did cause some property damage to a home and bodily damage to herself, Shannon was relatively unharmed after the accident.

Now we find out the accident happened a month ago, and no charges have been filed yet. So what’s the deal Orange County District Attorney? Radar has the details.

The case is still “under review”

I guess the Orange County DA is busy doing something, but it’s not handling the drunk drivers. Perhaps it helps to be a wealthy drunk driver. After about four weeks, Shannon’s DUI case is still pending.

Public affairs specialist Natalie Mumm advised, “The case is still currently under review, and no charges have been filed at this time.” I don’t get it, are they waiting for a statement from the bush Shannon killed or what? Is Archie being called in for questioning?

The District Attorney is the one who decides what charges will apply to Shannon’s specific situation. And while Shannon isn’t officially out of the woods yet, she signed up for counseling classes to get ahead of any court case that would order her to do so anyway.

Despite charges that could stem from the DUI, Shannon isn’t going to take a pause from the Tres Amigas “comedy” show with Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. Right now their act has to be entirely reworked, as it previously centered around alcohol. Much like the Tres Amigas themselves.

At this time, Shannon is expected to return to RHOC next season.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED CHARGES HAVEN’T BEEN FILED? WILL SHANNON FACE ANY PUNISHMENT AT ALL?