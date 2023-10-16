Dr. Heavenly Kimes Found Phaedra Parks ‘Sweet as Pie’ on Married to Medicine

It’s prime TV season, y’all, and that includes the highly-anticipated Season 10 of Married to Medicine. Bravo is bringing its shadiest ladies back in full force and it’s about time. It’s hard to believe we’ve been watching the doctors, their wives, and doctors/wives bring drama, real-life problems, and a message of friendship for a decade.

Season 10 of Married to Medicine will be a little different, thanks to a little peach infusion. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks will be joining a new Atlanta crew and bringing her same old antics. Phaedra is the darling of Bravo, aside from that low low involving her accusations against Kandi Burruss. Now, she’s moved onto a new franchise to bless us with confessionals and shady side comments.

Phaedra is taking Married to Medicine by storm

(Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

Dr. Heavenly Kimes is one of Married to Medicine’s biggest personalities, so fans have been wondering how she and Phaedra will gel on the show together. Heavenly told Page Six that she’s actually a big fan of the RHOA legend. “I’m a fan of Phaedra, so I was kind of excited for her to come in. I love Phaedra. And she came in — she’s sweet as pie,” Heavenly said. It’s impossible to not even read every quote she says in that signature sickeningly sweet Heavenly voice.

Heavenly admitted that she and Phaedra had to tiptoe into a new friendship as two alphas, especially with Phaedra joining such an established cast. “You could tell she was a little intimidated when she came on with me,” Heavenly teased. “I’m like, ‘I don’t want nothing,’ and she ain’t want nothing. We kind of hit it off. We’re good.”

Phaedra will be bringing her good old-fashioned shade to Married to Medicine, Heavenly confirmed. “She does s–t I ain’t never thought to do. It’s like … it be throwing me for a whim. It ain’t like me, direct. It’s subtle,” Heavenly said. “To me, it’s funny ’cause I think she don’t give a damn and she playing with y’all.” Sounds like Phaedra is doing her job and Married to Medicine will be even better for it.

Married to Medicine premieres Sunday, November 5 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PHAEDRA JOINING THE MARRIED TO MEDICINE CAST? DO YOU BELIEVE THAT SHE AND HEAVENLY WILL BE REAL FRIENDS?