Is RHONY Star Ubah Hassan Still Dating Mysterious Mr. Connecticut?

Real Housewives of New York Season 14 has come to a close, with a reunion quickly on the way. Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan had their share of beef this season but were able to reconcile quickly enough. That reconciliation led to a conversation about relationships.

Ubah told Erin, “I want a man who’s gonna keep up with my sh*t … And then I’m going to love them so much.” Ubah was asked why she wasn’t in a serious relationship, and she simply said she didn’t know, but joked that everyone could ask God in their language. But she told Erin that once she does find her man, “It will be Ubah Hot: tie the knot.”

But Ubah wasn’t being completely honest. She already had a man, a mysterious Mr. Connecticut, whom only Sai De Silva knew about. Ubah showed Sai a picture of this mystery man while the cast was out at a party. She didn’t want to tell Erin, calling her the “New York Times.” Unfortunately for her, the truth came out.

Ubah reveals a future for Mr. Connecticut

Despite Ubah’s efforts to keep the relatively new relationship secret, Sai spilled the beans. While she and Erin were looking at masks for Brynn Whitfield’s birthday party, Sai said, “[Ubah’s] fine. She’s very happy. She’s in a good place. I mean, she’s dating someone.” Sai realized she slipped and wouldn’t answer any of Erin’s questions.

Brynn then found out via a birthday lunch with Erin and Sai and shouted the news aloud to her party. Ubah decided to leave the party once she found out Sai had revealed more details to Erin and Brynn. Sai, Erin, and Brynn tried to defend and explain themselves, but Ubah wasn’t happy.

As for the current state of affairs, Ubah discussed her man on the October 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live. She revealed that things were “still happening” in her relationship. She also said she was “very much in love and content.” As for whether Mr. Connecticut would appear on RHONY, Ubah said, “That’s a question we’re going to have to ask him.” Turns out he’s already met the rest of the cast, so maybe!

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of New York reunion airs on Sunday, October 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THE DRAMA AROUND UBAH’S MAN? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HIM IN THE FUTURE?