Taylor Ann Green ‘Disappointed’ Kiss With Austen Kroll Was Exposed

It’s the kiss heard ’round Charleston: Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll. On Season 9 of Southern Charm, Austen spilled the beans about their kiss to Taylor’s ex, Shep Rose. Now that the can of worms has been opened, there’s no going back.

Austen and Taylor spent weeks denying that they hooked up, so the kiss shocked everyone. Now that the dirty laundry has been aired, Taylor has been speaking out — a lot. She recently spoke to Us Weekly about the kiss. There, she made it clear that she wasn’t pleased that Austen decided to reveal their secret.

Taylor feels betrayed

When chatting with the outlet, Taylor admitted that, at one point, she did want to come clean about what happened. However, she said it was Austen who convinced her to keep it under wraps. He saw their kiss as just a dumb, drunk thing that no one else needed to know about.

With Austen’s direction, Taylor swore to Olivia Flowers that nothing happened. All this, only for Austen to tell Shep later that something had happened. Messy!

After coming clean, Austen said he “felt liberated.” On the other hand, Taylor said she felt “pretty disappointed” that he set her up like that. She recalled, “And I was like, ‘Well, I’m glad you feel liberated because I just lied to one of my really good friends and I felt really, really bad about that.’”

Since Taylor had lied to Olivia about her kiss with Austen, she eventually had to come clean to her friend. Their conversation was incredibly awkward and ill-timed, and Taylor said she wished she handled it better.

“I was like, ‘I should have probably taken her off and pulled her aside,’ but I just was like, ‘I have to tell her.’ … Austen got to feel liberated with his friend. I want to feel liberated with mine,” Taylor explained.

Although Taylor was disappointed in Austen, she told the outlet that she wasn’t interested in holding a grudge. She said she’s ultimately “glad” the secret came out. It must feel good to have the weight of that secret off your shoulders.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo, Thursdays at 9/8c.

