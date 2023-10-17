Heather Dubrow Reflects on ‘Apology Tour’ in RHOC Season 17

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has come to a close, and no one is happier than Heather Dubrow. Fancy Pants had a rough batch of episodes and the sale of Chateau Dubrow wasn’t even the catalyst. Heather did not enjoy the return of Tamra Judge to the group, but Tammy Sue was just the beginning of her Season 17 woes.

RHOC Season 17 may be done, but Heather isn’t over the damage that was done to her friend group. She reflected on the season with Bustle and particularly commented on the fan reaction to her battling nearly every other orange holder in the group.

Heather Dubrow doesn’t have time for nonsense

Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images)

Heather received a lot of messages from RHOC fans who sided with her by the end of the season. “A lot of people were messaging me saying ‘You’ve already won,’” she explained. However, after the reunion was said and done, Heather felt more defeated than victorious. “I just felt really sad by the whole thing,” Heather added.

She also reiterated her belief that the season centered around the ladies pointing out her mistakes. “It was the Heather Dubrow apology tour,” she described.

While Heather may come off cold and composed, she admitted that the drama does get under her skin (and I’m not referring to the intergalactic skin suit that she wore to Gina Kirschenheiter’s circus party).

“I’m not a zero f*cks-giving girl,” Heather said. “I actually do care. Would I like to be a little more like that? Maybe, but I’m not. But I would say that I have the power of my convictions.” Let’s raise a glass of Champs to that.

