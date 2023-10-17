Jax Taylor Offers Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a Special Date Night

Jax Taylor might not be on Vanderpump Rules anymore, but he’s doing everything he can to stay relevant. Recently, he’s been appearing on E!’s House of Villains, which probably hasn’t been going quite as well as he would’ve hoped.

But beyond that, he’s now jumping into the restaurant business. Jax is following in the footsteps of his old friends, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. And with the opening of his new eatery, he has a special invitation for two of the world’s most famous people.

Taylor Swift is a celebrity the likes of which the world has seldom seen. Once she started dating Travis Kelce, it was only a matter of time before his name started popping up everywhere, too. Aware of their extreme fame, the marketing world has tried to cash in on their power couple brand, and Jax is no exception.

Jax uses Taylor’s and Travis’ names for exposure

Jax recently spoke with E! News, taking the opportunity to invite the megastar and athlete to his restaurant. “I’d love to have you in my bar,” he said. “Mr. Kelce and Ms. Swift, any time you want to come by Jax’s Studio City, we’d love to have you. Drinks on me, of course. First round, Taylor, come on.”

He also pointed out his restaurant’s spacious outdoor sports lounge, attempting to sweeten the pot. Realistically, Jax has to know that Taylor and Travis almost certainly won’t show up at his eatery. However, in 2023, having a good relationship with Taylor Swift is the best thing anyone can do for their PR. And by just inviting her, Jax advertised his restaurant to thousands.

Jax’s restaurant is a new venture, one he’s hoping to get a lot of traction for. He told E! News, “We started this project probably three, four months ago and it’s been going quick.” He further explained that he’d learned from TomTom’s owners. “My two buddies … opened a bar that wasn’t as successful in the beginning—I learned what to do and what not to do.”

