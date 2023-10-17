Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Midseason Trailer Teases Tantrums, Betrayal, and Exploitation

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City know how to put on a show. With Monica Garcia now in the mix among the rest of the cast – minus the imprisoned criminal Jen Shah, of course – Season 4 is off to an incredible start. Judging by the midseason trailer, things are only going to get more chaotic. Take a look at the teaser below.

Meredith is ready to stir the pot

It’s Monica’s birthday, and the ladies are on a cast trip to Bermuda. “Apparently, it’s not hard to get here,” says Heather Gay. “It’s hard to leave.” Cut to Monica rushing to a toilet sobbing, with Lisa Barlow on her tail asking, “Why would she do this to you?” Exactly who she’s talking about remains to be seen.

“You exploited my sexuality in your book,” Whitney Rose says to Heather. “Do you understand what you’re saying, ’cause you sound like an idiot,” Heather responds. She’s more interested in making sure Lisa loves her, and dealing with some “pretty devastating” information.

“It gets to a point, where you’re accused of something over and over again … you may as well do it,” says Meredith in confessional. “Is that a threat?” It certainly sounds like one! Angie Katsanevas is likely on the receiving end, as we see her launch a glass at a dinner.

Heather later accuses Meredith of a “complete betrayal,” and says, “Tonight happened because of what you said to Monica.”

“Don’t f*cking talk about me,” Angie rages, while smashing one-half of a cocktail shaker into a glass table.

“I am not the one bringing the tornado,” Meredith says to Lisa. “Karma comes back.” Cut to Meredith in a hospital bed looking pretty awful. Those shady editors.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – IS MEREDITH ABOUT TO DROP A MAJOR BOMBSHELL? ARE YOU ENJOYING RHOSLC SEASON 4 SO FAR?