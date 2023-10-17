RHOC’s Jennifer Pedranti Hoping To Speed Up Divorce From Estranged Husband

Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jennifer Pedranti is an underdog in a cocktail dress. She came to RHOC as a friend of Tamra Judge and left her first season as a victim of that “bond.” Most of the cast went after Jenn because of her relationship issues, which, if you think about it, none of those women have room to talk.

While Jenn is still legally married, she is in the middle of a pending divorce. But Jenn isn’t sitting alone having a pity party, she’s already otherwise entangled with her new man, Ryan Boyajian. Ryan has also been a hot topic amongst the RHOC ladies. Can you really target a Real Housewife without also insulting her loved ones? Now Jenn is making moves to speed up her divorce so she can get to that happily ever after. Radar has the details.

The divorce diaries …

Jennifer is doing what she can to push her divorce through the legal system so she can settle down with Ryan. According to new court documents, Jenn has submitted her financial records to her ex-William. Those include her assets and monthly expenses.

At this time, William has not turned in his finances even though he’s the one who filed for divorce back in March of this year. It was reported he did not retain counsel and filed all paperwork himself. Perhaps he should advise himself to hand over the finances so this little train can get to chugging along.

William listed the date of the wedding as September 21, 2002, and the date of separation as January 3, 2021. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and they share five children, four of which are minors.

Jenn’s ex requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids and he agreed to pay spousal support. Over the summer, Jenn responded to William’s petition, confirmed the marriage was dunzo, and wanted the case to go forward.

While Jenn was on RHOC, she noted not having a lot of money and struggled to earn funds with her yoga business. Thankfully her boyfriend and his penis had a side hustle going on.

According to Ryan, once Jennifer is free and clear, they will blend their family and the fairytale can officially begin.

