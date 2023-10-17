Why Tom Sandoval Laughed and Cried While Pooping on Special Forces

Right after Scandoval broke, Tom Sandoval seemed to make it his mission to be as exposed as possible. You know, despite most of us having had more than enough of him. He went on tour with his band, The Most Extras. Then Sandoval started a podcast. He got quickly eliminated from The Masked Singer. He also competed on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which is currently airing.

Apparently, James Kennedy was kind of prophetic by hilariously calling Tom a “poo-poo head” on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. Tom’s overexposure has progressed even further now. He laughed, cried, and whined all while taking a poop. It came after losing a challenge on last night’s episode of Special Forces.

He was emotional after losing an “intense” challenge

The contestants were tasked with sparring with someone else in a “milling” challenge. Tom was first paired up with The Bachelor’s Nick Viall. He was declared the winner in that fight. Tom was then matched up with Jack Osbourne. Jack won the challenge (and people’s hearts) after bloodying Sandy’s nose.

This led to Tom’s toilet therapy session

The loss must’ve really gotten Tom into his feelings because he took to the outhouse to reflect. And empty his bowels. Ski racer and fellow contestant, Bode Miller, was there to listen.

He sulked. “Dude, that was so intense, man. I’m laughing and crying at the same time while trying to sh*t. I felt so defeated out there.”

Bode must have the patience of a saint and a damaged sense of smell. He tried to console a spiraling Tom. Bode said Tom’s emotions were “the whole point of it” and added “that moment you just had is the real deal because you’re f*cking hammering.”

Sandoval was thankful for the pep talk. He occasionally wiped away tears and sweat with his polished white nails. “Thanks for saying that. That means a lot.” He then let out an unsettling sh*t-moan. Such a charmer.

I’m not sure what else is left to see of Tom, but we should all be nervous. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues Mondays on FOX.

