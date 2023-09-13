James Kennedy Launches Dog and Baby ‘Poo Poo Head’ Merch

If nothing else, Scandoval and its aftermath is a case study in merching just about everything possible. Much to Rachel Leviss’ displeasure, of course. She claimed not to have made a dime on her affair. Well, maybe there were some missed opportunities but she was hardly in a position to sell to a public that disliked her.

Lala Kent bought a house thanks to her “Send It To Darrell” merch. James Kennedy created two new soundbites from the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion and is now capitalizing on both.

Earlier this year, James sold t-shirts that read, “you’re a worm with a mustache” in honor of what he shouted at Tom Sandoval during the reunion. Now, it’s time for round two.

The limited time merch has James’ reunion slogan on them

James recently took to his Instagram to post a video with Hippie, the Goldendoodle dog formerly known as Graham, that he shared with Rachel when they were a couple.

James and Hippie are in an idyllic backyard with a pool. He is wearing a light blue bandana tied around his neck that comes from his new merch.

“Guys, you’ve asked for it and we have provided. Here’s the drop you’ve been asking for. From one poo poo head to another,” the DJ said, gesturing with Hippie to the camera.

“So I’ve created these incredible bandanas that say poo poo head on them,” the Vanderpump Rules star continued.

The merch consists of a blue and black version of a bandana that reads “Poo Poo Head.” Deliveries will be wrapped in exclusive James Kennedy packaging, of course.

“Hippie loves them!” he added.

Vanderpump Dogs will benefit

Purchases will support a good cause. According to James, “a huge part” of each purchase will be donated to Vanderpump Dogs.

“Because we love our furry friends. We really love all of our poo poo heads all around the world,” James said.

There is also a baby onesie. James displayed the item and said, “If you have a little human poo poo head at home, we have these little baby poo poo heads. How cute are these? This is for a human by the way.”

The entrepreneur concluded his message by wishing his followers “a beautiful day.”

The merch is available for one week only. James provided a link in bio to his online store.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE POO POO HEAD MERCH? ARE YOU INTERESTED IN BUYING?