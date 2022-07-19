Jill Zarin Says She Quit Real Housewives Of New York Before She Was Fired

Ahhh, the age old question – what came first? The chicken or the egg? In the world of Jill Zarin, it’s what came first – quitting or being fired? The original Real Housewives of New York cast member has confused us with the story of her exit for years. Now she’s trying to set the record straight. Sort of.

Jill recently told Entertainment Tonight that she actually left the show on her own accord. Said Jill, “I left the show — I mean, it’s like rehashed so many times it’s not worth rehashing!” She then went on to rehash it. Jill explained, “I left the show and then the show fired me. It’s a semantics thing. Just like, Dorinda [Medley] likes to say that she was put on pause and we were all fired, as if she’s in a better place than we are.”

She added with some shade, “Well, sweetie, when you’re on pause, you’re not getting a paycheck. So, I don’t know. Are you in a better position? Are you?” To answer that, no, she is likely not in a better position. Nor is Jill, who has a long history of reportedly trying to claw her way back on the show.

Jill managed to get onto Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, where she’s been consistently dogged out by Dorinda. The two may be fighting over semantics, but I think Dorinda is hanging on to hope, while Jill is hanging on to her ego. How does one get fired from a show that they quit?

Back in 2011, (yes, it’s been 10+ years), Jill’s rep said post-leaving/firing, “Jill has not been fired from The Real Housewives of New York City. The truth is that Jill is still in discussions with Bravo for season 5 and hasn’t made a final decision about returning to the show.” But just a week later, Jill fessed up and said, “The what happened is such a long answer. But basically we were not picked up. The show has gone in a different direction; they’ve added other girls.”

A little over a month later, Jill tried to convince us that this was all to her benefit. Jill explained, “I believe that what’s meant to be is meant to be, so I sort of let it happen. If they asked me back and that was my path, so be it. And if they said that they wanted to make a change for the cast and that was going to be my final season, I was certainly ok with that.”

So what have we learned today? That Jill was undoubtedly fired, by her own admission. And while I hate sticking up for Dorinda on RHUGT, she was right to call Jill out for her denials. Will Jill ever admit it publicly? Doubtful. But the first step would be admitting it to herself.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JILL “LEFT” BEFORE SHE WAS FIRED? DOES THAT MAKE ANY SENSE? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE JILL ON RHONY LEGACY?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]