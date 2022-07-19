Kathryn Dennis May Be Evicted For Not Paying Rent

We knew times were especially tough for Kathryn Dennis after watching her use a spoon to eat what appeared to be spaghetti, meatballs, and ketchup (??) during a recent episode of Southern Charm. Keep in mind this was during her break-up dinner with Chleb Ravenell. So uncomfortable. And while it wasn’t one of our Top 5 Takeaways, the sound of Kathryn rustling that splattered mush around will forever be seared in my mind. A charming low point for viewers and cast alike.

Kathryn lost custody of her two children after testing positive for marijuana in 2016. In 2018, after her geriatric baby-daddy was arrested and charged with assault and battery, Kathryn was re-granted joint custody of her children. In August of 2020, Kathryn lost custody of her two children.

Kathryn has continued to fight for access to her children, though it was reported earlier this month that she had been dropped by her legal team. According to The Sun, Kath has lost more than just her legal representation, boyfriend, and shreds of her dignity in the last several years. They report that Kathryn has been threatened with eviction after failing to pay over $9,000 in rent!

Kathryn has been living in a high-rise apartment after her home in Mount Pleasant sold for just over $340k in December of 2021. She relocated to WestEdge with Chleb, but court documents show she was slapped with “Rule to Vacate” notices during this year.

In April, Kath shared a peak at her home boasting, “So we got our first place together!” She added the hashtag “the one where they move in together.” But a clerk for Charleston County reports that Kathryn has missed her February and March payments this year putting her $9,252 behind in rent.

A Rule to Vacate notice was reportedly filed on March 16 by Mt Pleasant Investments LLC, who owns the complex. The issue was settled, but a second notice was filed in May. The clerk explained it saying the “terms of occupancy have ended.” AKA – Kat has left the building.