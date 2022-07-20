Madison LeCroy Says Austen Kroll Is “Not Husband Material”

She told you so!

“I’m just so thankful that everyone was able to see it,” Madison LeCroy said about her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll following his f-boy antics during the latest season of Summer House. Austen got into hot water during his guest appearance on the show. He did the most trying to split his time between a hook-up buddy and a woman he blatantly love-bombed with cameras to capture every second. Pretty mortifying.

While Austen thirsted around Bravo-filming events, Madison used her time off-camera to locate a forever love in Charleston. She is now engaged to Brett Randle who is reportedly going to stay off the Southern Charm screen in an effort to avoid any haters.

“I was depressed, emotionally and mentally drained by that previous relationship,” Madison told Entertianment Tonight regarding her former romance with Austen being depicted on reality TV. “Austen’s not husband material, and I have quickly realized what that is, and I’ve been put on a pedestal in the relationship that I am in.” Mazel!

Madison boasted, “I know this relationship is going to work, and I want it to work so bad that when we bring in everyone else [i.e. cast members, crew], you see how this goes all the time. I think it takes a special kind of person to do reality TV, to be honest. But it’s just not his forte.”

Never say never, though. Madison admitted that Brett is “warming up” to the possibility of filming. She explained, “I’m trying to let him know that it is not as bad as it was.”

“It was a college kind of relationship,” Madison continued. “It was just fun and you know, everybody likes some drama sometimes, but it’s… I am so blessed to be out of that.” According to Madison, during the three years of on-again and off-again, Austen never broached the idea of marriage.

“So it was definitely refreshing to be with someone that knew exactly what they wanted and wanted the same things,” she added. “I think that every woman deserves that kind of love. And as you can see, it definitely has changed my outlook on everything really. I mean, just overall being happy and not in a toxic situation.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]