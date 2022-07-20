Madison LeCroy And Venita Aspen Explain Unfollowing Leva Bonaparte

The last time we saw the girls of Southern Charm, they were decked in pink, sipping champs, and enjoying luncheon. The setting was idyllic and the social veneer was on point, but some drama was a-brewing along with high tea.

Venita Aspen confronted Olivia Flowers for defending Kathryn Dennis at her 30th birthday party, while Kathryn had her sights set on Naomie Olindo. Tempers were quieted, for the time being but it’s clearly far from over. But interestingly enough, a little bit of social media foreshadowing occurred that exposed a new conflict that has yet to make an appearance.

Us Weekly reported that Leva recently unfollowed most of her cast mates. She played nice until the Season 8 wrap party was over, then the social media carnage began. Southern Charm belle Madison LeCroy and newbie Venita were part of the cull, and the news publication got statements on the snub from both ladies.

Apparently, Leva and Madison get into it, further into the season. The Maven salon owner explained, “All I can say is my fight with her unfortunately didn’t get captured, but it’s still coming. Yeah — that’s all I’m gonna say.”

“I guess you’re gonna have to tune in and find out! I think I was guilty by association because I don’t know what the real issue is,” Venita said referring to her role in the situation.

Madison took a lot of heat at the Season 7 reunion from Craig Conover. She has no problem taking on unresolved issues, and “always waiting for the reunion” to do so. Expect some drama between Madison and Leva, especially since the former is waiting to see what was said about her in confessionals before deciding how to react.

“Until I see exactly what she says about me and we’ve actually already cleared the air … because I’m gonna be honest, I kind of lay the hammer down a little bit,” Madison added. “I might take back and apologize again, but yeah, we’re fine. I mean fine is the way I would put it.”

Madison can only speak for herself. It will be interesting to see if Leva comes to the reunion with the same mind set or if more drama will be brought to the table. Leva has been functioning as a mother-hen of sorts for the Southern Charm ladies, so it’s curious what potentially went wrong.

TELL US-WHAT DO YOU THINK WENT DOWN BETWEEN MADISON AND LEVA? WILL THEY RESOLVE THEIR ISSUES AT THE REUNION? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT LEVA UNFOLLOWING MADISON AND VENITA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]