Madison LeCroy Says It’s Refreshing She’s Not “Mean And Toxic” On Southern Charm

Isn’t it crazy what love can do? Apparently, the most energetic of personalities can be toned down. And instead of engaging in conflict with other cast members, Madison LeCroy seems perfectly delightful on Southern Charm. Of course, it’s early yet and Venita Aspen is feeling aggrieved as a result of Kathryn Dennis being extended an invitation to her and Madison’s joint birthday party. Then there’s the issue of Leva Bonaparte unfriending the Maven salon owner shortly after the Season 8 wrap party.

Still, we are seeing a relatively serene Madison, who is basking in the glow of new love and a fancy rock. And the mother of one claimed to People that she felt more calm and balanced while filming the season. She credits her fiance, Brett Randle, for the change.

“I’m in a different headspace,” Madison explained. “I’m truly happy in my relationship because I’m finally with someone who loves me in the way that I need. He’s the most incredible man. He’s there for me, no matter what. I turn to him for advice, and he knows how to be a man.”

“He just makes me want to be a better person,” she gushed. “I just have the most respect for him. I can’t say I’ve ever been a relationship where that’s the case before.” Not only that, Brett has the seal of approval from Madison’s son Hudson and Hudson’s father. She quipped, “I don’t think my ex likes the fact that they look kind of similar, but they have a great relationship. To have that support shows you everything you need to know.” Southern Charm fans will recognize the dig behind the statement. Madison has had no qualms about sharing the ills in her relationship with Austen. Certainly, the toxic duo rubbed off on each other and tension was palpable during filming Season 7.

By contrast, Madison told People how being with Brett has affected her. “It’s refreshing to be with someone like that,” she added. “And refreshing to feel like I’m not so mean and toxic on the show.”

The only confrontation Madison takes ownership for are moments where she feels disrespected. Like newbie Olivia Flower’s “homegirl” comment.