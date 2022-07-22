Southern Charm Stars Shep Rose And Taylor Ann Green Broke Up

This news will hardly be a surprise to Southern Charm viewers. Shep Rose has made it very clear over the years that he has no desire or intention to settle down. The most domesticated we’ve seen him is being a doggie dad to little Craig. Taylor Ann Green managed to hold him down the past two years, but the cracks have been showing on the latest season of Southern Charm. She’s looking for some return on her investment, a.k.a a commitment, and has expressed her desire to have children. So, without revelation, People reported that Shep and Taylor have recently parted ways. Quoted sources point to Shep’s continued refusal to commit as the reason. “Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle,”the source said.

Another source claimed that, though devastated, Taylor is putting the break up into perspective. “She’s incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish,” the source commented. “He’ll regret this.” Taylor and Shep could not be reached for comment, but viewers of Southern Charm have heard their perspectives already. It’s reality TV after all. The discontent went as far back as the Season 7 reunion when Shep admitted, “there was some text messages” with another woman who he described as, “an old flame.” Then there was a physical indiscretion, that Taylor also accepted at the time. The Average Expectations author admitted, “I kissed a girl in a stairwell, but that’s all it was.” On Season 8, the foreshadowing continued with a pregnancy “scare.” The contrast in reactions between the duo was very telling. While Taylor mourned, Shep celebrated that he would indeed not be a father.

“You’re gonna high five to my pain and misery?” Taylor said during the episode. “You didn’t even ask how I felt. You just thought, like, ‘Oh, no, there was a scare. What am I gonna do?’ Like, you haven’t ever really said, ‘If you things were to ever happen, you can trust in me.'”

Taylor added that Shep is not “a safe bet,” and highlighted his consistent claims that he “doesn’t want to get married and settle down.”

Well, Shep has certainly been up front about the matter. If anything, it’s Taylor who started to desire more from the relationship. Following the scene, Taylor admitted in confessional, “If I was pregnant, I would want the rightful steps to be taken, which would be marriage. But I don’t know how much he would step up to the bat, which is really s—ty.”

Shep responded, “The minute you tell me I need to do something a certain way, I will do the exact opposite … but I want you.” He added that they could, “cross that bridge when we come to it.”

As for the timing of the breakup, it has to be noted that as recently as last month the couple were still together, and Shep told People, “good things are on the horizon.”

“It is difficult to curate a relationship on camera,” Shep opined of dating in the public eye. “The way I describe it is all my years on the show, I was juggling one ball; that was me. Now I’m juggling me, I’m juggling my girlfriend and our relationship. Sometimes when you try too hard, it comes off even worse. I think I suffered a little bit from that, trying too hard.”