Kim Richards Says She Hasn’t Seen Sister Kyle Richards In Months; Says They Don’t Talk Much

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has long been known for its family drama thanks to the Richards sisters. RHOBH OG Kyle Richards and her sister Kim Richards famously fell out during their time on the show. They went back and forth for years on their relationship in front of camera. Now Kim is revealing where the two stand today.

Kim recently told Us Weekly that she doesn’t really speak much with Kyle and her other sister Kathy Hilton. Kathy joined the show last year as a friend of and is featured in the same capacity this season. Kim said of Kyle, “I haven’t seen her. I did text both of my sisters the other day and Kyle wrote me back, ‘I love you Kim,’ and when I see the words, ‘I love you,’ I cry.” Kim shared the update at Kathy’s private screening of the latest RHOBH episode at her Bel Air mansion. She added, “I love both of my sisters so much.”

Kim noted that the last time she saw Kyle was at her niece Farrah Aldjufrie’s engagement party last year. Despite the lack of contact, Kim insisted they are “great” right now. She went on, “At one point, she was right down the street [and], maybe, I would stop by. [If] she calls, I’m down. I’m right there. I don’t have a bone to pick with either one of my sisters, except I want them to love and get along. But you can’t force that.”

While Kyle and Kathy didn’t seem to have any issues last season, this season is another story. The RHOBH season 12 trailer teased big time drama between the two. In one clip, Kyle sits with castmate Lisa Rinna and cries to Kathy that she thinks Kathy hates her.

Kim said of the potential drama, “I know that the show can bring out stuff … and we say things when we’re upset and we’re angry or sad. I reminded my sisters [via text], ‘Remember the way mom raised us and what she wanted and what she instilled in us — our goals and our life as a family.’ And so I said, ‘If you need me, I’m here and just know that I love you.’”

She also admitted that she hasn’t watched this season and doesn’t know what the issues are between Kyle and Kathy. Said Kim,“We’re not the kind of sisters that call and say, ‘Did you hear?’ That’s not us. Although it would be better maybe at this point, if I had heard from one of them before I get all these phone calls, because it’s not very fun when you hear everybody saying, ‘Kyle did this,’ [and] ‘Kathy did that,’ so apparently … I don’t know. I’m looking forward to seeing [the show] tonight.”

The former Housewife maintains that she doesn’t “fight” with Kathy at all. She concluded, “Kyle and I are more feisty … or maybe I was. I don’t think I’m as feisty as I used to be, but I don’t know until you put me in the hot seat again. Not asking!”

[Photo Credit: Rachel Murray/WireImage]