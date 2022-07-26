Jim Edmonds Slams Ex-Wife Meghan King For Sharing Their Son’s Potty Training Struggles On Social Media

If there is one thing I know about Jimmy Dad Jeans Edmonds, it’s that he will take any chance he can get to disparage ex-wife Meghan King. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2021, still haven’t found a way to coparent their three kids peacefully. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently admitted that the relationship between the two is worse than when they first split.

With Jim’s latest criticism of Meghan, we can see why. As reported by Page Six, Jimmy is now accusing Meghan of “exploiting” their 4 year-old son Hart. His rep told TMZ that she’s looking for attention on social media when asking for parenting advice. Said the rep, “Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children’s privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight.”

Jim’s claim comes just a few days after Meghan posted an Instagram video asking for help with potty training Hart. She shared on her account that he has hit “detours and roadblocks” while training. Meagan added, “Hart is afraid of the toilet (I think) and I’ve tried every motivator on the planet. The clock is ticking as school requires him to be potty trained and it starts in a month!”

She then asked for help from her almost 1 million followers. Meghan stated, “Any words of wisdom from others who have children with sensory issues, etc is much much appreciated (and NECESSARY at this point)!” She also noted that she’s been busy trying to potty train Hart for a year. But linked someone of his troubles to “sensory issues” due to his cerebral palsy diagnosis.

Meghan continued, “As with many neurodivergent children, occupational tasks can be difficult (like eating, putting clothes on, tying shoes, driving, waiting in line, etc.).”

But Jim takes issue with the very diagnosis itself. According to Jim, Hart has periventricular leukomalacia, which is a type of brain damage. Meghan original revealed Hart’s PVL diagnosis back in 2019. Then in 2020, she updated her fans, saying that he received a cerebral palsy diagnosis.

She shared the news in a blog post and explained, “I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew. Hart’s brain isn’t paralyzed, but there are some areas of damage. CP quite simply manifests as a motor disorder. That’s it. Yep.”

While their custody agreement doesn’t seem to be public, it seems as though Meghan spends the majority of the time with her kids. They reside in St. Louis, while Jim has stayed in California. And Jim claimed to be “unaware” of his son’s updated diagnosis.

His rep said at the time, “If it is even true, it is completely unconscionable and absolutely disgraceful that Meghan would announce this on social media without discussing it with him first.” But Meghan defended herself and said, “Jim’s statements are untrue, and I refuse to address them further.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT MEGHAN IS EXPLOITING HER SON WHEN ASKING FOR HELP? IF SHE’S THE ONE POTTY TRAINING, WHY IS JIM WEIGHING IN? DO YOU BELIEVE ANYTHING THAT HE SAYS ABOUT MEGHAN?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]