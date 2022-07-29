Chef Rachel Hargrove Slams “Disrespectful” Below Deck Paycheck

Below Deck’s chefs are never afraid to tell it like it is, and Chef Rachel Hargrove is no exception. Even if it means calling out Bravo and the production company behind the show, Rachel will unapologetically say what is on her mind. Recently, the chef from seasons 7 and 8 of Below Deck took to Twitter to sound off about the “disrespectful” pay discrepancy for Below Deck cast members, and she’s got fans talking.

The Below Deck star tweeted, “Do you know how much Southern Charm cast make per episode? And what the #1 show on Bravo cast make? Don’t even let me start! #belowdeck #51minds #mountainviewproductions #bravotv”

A fan replied to the chef, asking if the Below Deck cast members have agents to negotiate their salaries or if the network sets them. Although Rachel didn’t answer the question directly, she replied to the fan, “I’m not mad at NBC or Bravo and people keep tagging Andy [Cohen] on their replys… I don’t know who’s at fault for this but it’s just plain disrespectful…Especially the fact that they show the reruns all of the time.”

Now, there is a point to be made about how much Bravo relies on Below Deck for their programming. From the classic series to the growing number of spinoffs, Below Deck has become a massive part of the overall Bravo brand. Could they maybe throw them a few dollars when the reruns air? Eddie Lucas, who we’ve seen on the show graduate from bosun to First Officer over the years, recently expressed a similar sentiment about the paycheck.

“There is somebody monetizing off of the show, but it’s definitely not us,” Eddie said. “Below Deck – regardless of it being the most popular show on Bravo – we are the lowest-paid cast members.”

He added, “While we do get paid better than a normal yachtie, of course, we are still not getting paid what people like the Housewives are making, which is a little frustrating, because they’re not really working — they’re just going out to dinner and fighting.”

First of all, Real Housewives do much more than go out to dinner and fight. They also take cast trips! And although the yachties are well within their rights to argue for more pay, there’s a valid reason that the Housewives and Southern Charm stars are pulling in more cash. They’ve been on TV longer.

Think about it — most shows on Bravo maintain their casts season after season. Some Housewives have been with the network for over a decade. In contrast, the Below Deck cast has a higher turnover rate than your local McDonald’s. With the exception of a few mainstay cast members, the yacht crew is always different. It would make sense that their TV paychecks would reflect their green status. Plus, we don’t see the Housewives or Southern Charm cast members ending each episode with a cash tip like the yachties do.

Likely, Rachel and Eddie just haven’t been around the Bravo block long enough to earn the big paychecks they’re seeking. But, if they want to fight with the network for more pay, more power to them. We love the drama.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]