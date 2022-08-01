Real Housewives Of Dubai’s Caroline Brooks Compares Chanel Ayan To A 5-Year-Old

Is it just me or is the Real Housewives of Dubai drama hotter off screen than on screen? The Dubai desert beauties have been going at it nonstop while their first season airs on Bravo. In the latest feud, Caroline Brooks is coming for standout star Chanel Ayan.

At a recent event with castmate Caroline Stanbury, Brooks recently slammed Chanel to Page Six, insulting her intelligence. Caroline kicked off the insult and said, “I think Chanel is Chanel, and, you know, I think she doesn’t think before she speaks particularly.” Brooks jumped in to add that Caroline’s assessment was a “polite way of putting it.” She then stated, “Chanel has the brain capacity of a 5-year-old is what she meant to say, but she was just being polite because she’s British. I’m not. I’m American. I’m rude.”

So why is everyone hating on Chanel? Caroline seems to think it’s because their castmate, and Chanel’s bestie, Lesa Milan, didn’t like that the Carolines became close. Said Caroline, “I think Lesa is much more calculated.” She continued, “We bonded from the first day we met actually, and we’d been friends before, and I think Lesa didn’t want that to happen at all, so every time we’d be out, there’d be a behind-the-scenes call to say to her and me, saying that the other one said something.”

I’m not sure what that has to do with why they are after Chanel but I really think they are looking for any reason to dislike her. Regardless of the dubious reasoning, Brooks believes that Chanel and Lesa made her friendship with Caroline “stronger.” And that it “did the complete opposite” of what they hoped would happen. Which is….what? Brooks explained, “It made us really love each other more and say, ‘Hey, we’re lucky. At least we’re real, and we have each other,’ you know?”

Caroline agreed, saying that “this sort of constant barrage is just Milan lashing out at absolutely nothing. I mean, you know, it’s actually quite great. I mean, obviously, we occupy her mind constantly.” Yet here they are, talking about Chanel and Lesa…..

The Carolines are coming off as paranoid and petty! And if Brooks has ever watched Ladies of London, she should know that Caroline might not be the most loyal of friends. Sure, years have passed and maybe Caroline has changed. But given the hissy fit she threw over Chanel showing up in a white bodysuit to her WHITE themed engagement party, I’m going to go with no.

Like all of you, I’ve been watching Housewives for a very long time. And something tells me that Brooks hitched her horse to the wrong wagon. I guess we will see if it continues to play out on this season. Because with RHODubai’s ratings, it doesn’t sound like we will get a season 2.

TELL US – HAVE YOU BEEN WATCHING RHODUBAI? WHY DO YOU THINK CAROLINE AND BROOKS ARE SO BOTHERED BY CHANEL AND LESA? WILL CAROLINE AND BROOKS’ FRIENDSHIP LAST?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]