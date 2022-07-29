Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.”

Gizelle and Robyn disagreed. “Tamra and Teddi, y’all failed to say that y’all are the most listened to non-Housewives podcast,” Gizelle fired back. “Former. Ex.”

Today reported that on July 25, 2022, Gizelle and Robyn released an episode of their podcast, Reasonably Shady, with guest Carlos King. Carlos is a reality TV producer, and he wanted to chat all about the Real Housewives of Dubai. This is Bravo’s first international franchise, and these ladies bring opulence. The cast is comprised of Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, and Sara Al Madani.

“Let’s talk about The Real Housewives of Dubai, which I like to say the Real Housewives of Buh-Bye because for me those women studied every single housewife and it’s hard for me to get into them because I don’t think they’re being themselves,” Carlos remarked. “What do y’all think?”

Gizelle responded, “I’ve only seen one, maybe one and a half episodes. The only thing that stands out to me is the model girl … I feel like she’s at least entertaining to watch.” The RHOP star added, “The others is like paint drying. I’m looking for her (in) the next scene, so I will give her that.”

Chanel and Lesa spoke with Today and reacted to Gizelle’s shade. “I don’t agree with that, as much as I respect Gizelle. But Lesa and me literally carry the show,” Chanel explained. “So she needs to watch more than one episode to see what’s going on. It’s an ensemble cast.” The model added, “You can’t judge when you’ve only watched one and a half.” Fair enough.

Lesa remarked, “I feel like Gizelle should actually know better, and girl, worry about your fashions first before you worry about us.” Lesa’s not wrong about Gizelle’s frantic fashion sense.

This isn’t the first time that the ladies of RHODubai have been involved in a spat with another franchise. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna spoke out about a feud between her co-stars, Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins.

Rinna went off in her Instagram Story, then deleted it. Therealhousewiveszone posted a screenshot of Rinna’s remarks. “We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle, we are all of a sudden called a racist,” Rinna wrote. “That’s bullshit. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes,” she continued. “And if you’re just so triggered by our show and a lot of you pussies are…Go watch [Real Housewives of] Dubai,” Rinna added. What did the ladies of RHODubai ever do to Rinna?

Well, the ladies were ready to clap back. “Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth,” Chanel tweeted.

“She does not want this heat, we’re not BH … we will drag her from right up off that doctor’s table to the desert!” Lesa wrote on Twitter. “@lisarinna why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by ‘go watch Dubai’? Hmmm,” Brooks tweeted.

Rinna later spoke to Brooks on the phone and squashed their beef. Today reported that Rinna also spoke to Lesa.

Now let’s see if Gizelle and the ladies of Dubai can resolve this latest squabble.

TELL US- SHOULD GIZELLE APOLOGIZE FOR HER COMMENTS? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT RHODUBAI SO FAR?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]