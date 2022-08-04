Lenny Hochstein Says Lisa Hochstein Is Trying To Portray Him Poorly In The Press

The tumultuous divorce between Lisa Hochstein and Dr. Lenny Hochstein continues. And the press seems to be more and more involved. Now Lenny is throwing a hissy fit over Lisa’s most most recent court filing. And after accusing the Real Housewives of Miami star of loving attention, he’s now airing out their dirty laundry to you guessed it – the press!

Lenny whined in an email to Page Six, “Lisa uses these court filings to portray me poorly in the press. It’s worse than a press release because the fact that it’s filed gives it legitimacy.” He then added that he pays for “everything for the children separately.”

The guy who calls himself a “Boob God” went on to say that Lisa still lives in their multi-million dollar marital home. Which must really get under his skin since he filed a motion to kick her out. He has since decided that kicking out his wife and their two young children out of their marital home might not be the best look. Lenny insisted that they live “without a single expense.”

But he claimed that Lisa recently started “abusing” their joint credit card to “buy things for herself.” Lenny wrote, “Last month the bill was nearly 60K. This month she continued the abuse, including purchasing jewelry and clothing for herself, which placed the card over the limit just prior to my vacation.” Fun fact – Lenny is currently vacationing in Europe with his 26 year-old girlfriend. The one he announced as his new lady after being busted out with her by Lisa.

Lenny continued of Lisa messing up his expensive vacay, “She demanded that I pay the bill to give her more money to spend. I refused but did pay it down by $5K in case of emergencies. She promptly spent $3K to take out people for dinner, and when I refused to send her more money, she made a $20K payment from my checking account without my knowledge or consent.”

Lisa recently went to court to file documents accusing Lenny of trying to “financially strangle” her. She alleged that Lenny “retaliates by restricting [her] access to funds.”

The filing went on to address Lenny’s European getaway. Documents state, “While the husband is presently traveling on a no-expense-spared vacation with his presumed girlfriend to Europe, he has left the wife and children without cash, access to funds and less than $3,000 of available credit on the joint credit card.” I don’t know about you but I love a shady legal filing.

Prior to the filing, Lisa also accused Lenny of verbally confronting her with “demeaning comments.” He denied it and wrote, “As far as being berated, it is quite the opposite. It is Lisa who constantly attacks and berates me. I moved into another bedroom, and when that wasn’t enough, I had to rent an apartment. I am trying my best to avoid conflict. I just want to be divorced.”

I’m no legal expert but maybe playing games in the press might just inflame things. And therefore, hinder the divorce process? Just a thought. Regardless, Lenny just couldn’t resists a response, even while galavanting through Europe.

To quote the incomparable Garcelle Beauvais, “ Erika Lenny, I don’t have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own.”

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]