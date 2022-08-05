The Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez In The Process Of Getting Paired With Foster Youth

Former The Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez is hoping to expand her family. She recently revealed that she’s in the process of becoming a foster parent.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Bekah announced where she is in the process and what comes next, as reported by People. “I haven’t updated y’all but I [was] sworn in for CASA during my Oregon trip and I’m in the process of getting paired with a foster youth!”

“Waiting on official court appointment order, and in the meantime I have to look over all the child’s documents and history with DCFS,” she continued, adding, “not a light task.”

Bekah and fiancé Grayston Leonard are already parents to son Franklin James, 2, and daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 3½.

Prior to becoming pregnant with son Franklin, Bekah had spoken in late 2020 that she and Leonard were considering fostering.

“We were talking seriously about fostering,” Bekah said. “And that’s something that we’re really interested in.”

“So I think before we add a third permanent addition, be that through us biologically or through adoption, we definitely want to take some time to make our home a home for other children, even if temporarily, if that is an option for us,” Bekah explained at the time.

Bekah has been open about the initial struggles in becoming pregnant so early in her relationship, describing the time as “so f—ing hard.”

“Wanted to break up a million times. it sucked,” she wrote at the time. “I felt guilty for wanting to end the pregnancy initially. i worried my child’s parents would hate each other. but we made it. and came out stronger than ever.”

Bekah also spoke about how having back-to-back pregnancies affected her, noting that she plans to take a bit of a break before welcoming any more biological additions to the family.

“It’s nice to have *just* gone through the newborn stage and stuff last year because i feel used to it and prepared and i still have all the gear,” Bekah continued. “And i’m hopeful they’ll be super close with each other as they grow up together only a year apart :)”

Sounds like Bekah and Leonard are planning to have a fairly large family. Kind of ironic that the Season 22 Bachelor contestant started a family so young, when the main reason Arie Luyendyk Jr rejected her was that he thought she was too young for marriage and family (Bekah was 23 when she competed on his season). I guess she’s proved him wrong.

Best wishes to Bekah and Grayston in growing their family together. Taking in a child in need of a home is truely an admirable thing to do.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BEKAH’S PLANS?

[Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for bohoo]