Bachelor Alum Tia Booth And Fiancé Taylor Mock Welcome Their First Child

Tia Booth is a mommy!

The Season 22 Bachelor alum, who competed for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr., gave birth to her baby boy on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The baby’s father is Tia‘s fiancé, Nashville construction project manager Taylor Mock.

Calling their son’s birth the “best day of our lives,” Tia shared an audio clip on Instagram, which recorded the moment she met her son. Her doctor can be heard in the clip congratulating the first time mom.

Tia and Taylor named their son Tatum Booth Mock, as reported by Page Six.

Tia announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump on Father’s Day. At the time she struggled with conflicting emotions about expecting a baby following the death of her father, who passed away in February.

“I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration,” Tia continued. “While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do.” Even while missing her dad, Tia is philosophical about his spirit still being with her, saying, “I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this.”

Prior to revealing her pregnancy, Tia and Taylor, who started dating in July 2021, got engaged in April 2022 at a live Bachelor event, another happy occasion where her late father was sorely missed. Following his proposal, Taylor addressed his fiancée on Instagram. “Love you girl, can’t wait to do life with you.” The physical therapist answered with, “Never been more shocked or sure.”

To help pass the time while awaiting their baby’s birth, the Weiner, Arkansas native encouraged her online followers to guess what the baby’s sex would be.

“Baby boy and somehow your sweet daddy’s name is gonna be incorporated,” read one response. Someone else wrote, “I’m guessing boy — and he will have tendencies that remind you of your angel daddio.”

Tia and Taylor posted a stop-motion video of them shooting blue confetti from a confetti cannon, announcing that they had a son on the way.

Best wishes to Tia, Taylor and baby Tatum (the three T’s!) for a long and happy life together!

[Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage]