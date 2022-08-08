The Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Shares How He Met His Girlfriend Paige Lorenze

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron and his new girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, met the old-fashioned way: they were introduced at a bar in New York City.

“It’s new as far as we’re learning a lot about each other, and she’s an incredible girl,” Tyler said, as reported by Page Six. “She’s really special, and we’ll see what happens.”

“It’s all about energy,” the Jupiter, Florida native continued. “And certain people just move me differently. That’s how that happens.”

The new couple was first spotted together over Fourth of July weekend in Montauk.

“They’re spending time together whenever they can,” an anonymous source said at the time. “It’s not a full-blown, serious relationship because they’re often in different cities, but they’re having fun with it.”

Tyler and Paige confirmed their relationship when Page Six published photos of them kissing while strolling through NYC.

Tyler first came to the attention of Bachelor Nation in 2019, when he was Hannah Brown’s runner-up on Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

Following his gig on reality television, Tyler briefly romanced model Gigi Hadid, before moving on to another model, Camila Kendra, for eight months in 2021. (Does this guy have a type or what?)

Meanwhile Paige was in a relationship with actor Armie Hammer in late 2020. After they broke up, she made allegations of abuse.

Following that relationship, Paige secretly dated country music star Morgan Wallen for nearly a year, but ended things with him amid suspicions of infidelity.

“She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people,” another anonymous source said at the time. “After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, ‘I was with him. We slept together.’ . . . It got to a point where it was just too much.”

Let’s hope things go better for Paige and Tyler. He seems like a good guy, and they’ve both had their fair share of heartache.

[Photo Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works]