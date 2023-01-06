Kristin Cavallari And Tyler Cameron Spotted Celebrating New Year’s Eve With Jason Tartick And Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kristin Cavallari has come a long way since her days as a high school flirt on Laguna Beach. Since her divorce from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2020, Kristin’s been spotted in the company of various reality show hotties. And on New Year’s Eve, she was seen getting cozy with one of Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s exes, Tyler Cameron.

Kristin and Tyler appeared to be on a double date with Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick and his fiancée, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, per US Weekly. The pair were spotted in the background of videos Jason and Kaitlyn posted the next morning, which showed the Season 15 Bachelorette contestant pulling The Hills alum in close for a quick snuggle on the dance floor. Kristin’s BFF, celebrity hair colorist Justin Anderson, was also part of the festive group, along with his fiancé Austin Rhodes.

In one video shared by the Season 11 Bachelorette, each member of the group looked into the camera and discussed their plans for the night. In a second video uploaded by Jason, the former corporate banker repeatedly asked Tyler what he was doing in Nashville and if he was single. The Jupiter, Florida native dodged the question and asked about his buddy’s relationship with Kaitlyn. The couple has been engaged since 2021.

Kristin and Tyler’s evening out comes months after rumors of a possible romance begain percolating in April 2022. Photos surfaced of the couple kissing on the Palm Springs set of an ad for Kristin’s company Uncommon James. The Laguna Beach star disappointed many of her and Tyler’s fans when she shot down any dating speculation.

“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him,” Kristin explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I hired him to play my love interest in our fall campaign video. There’s nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise.”

The Florida University alum also talked about his role in the steamy ad. “We had so much fun. The video that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch. Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around,” he told E! News. “I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic.”

Even though she has yet to be in a serious relationship (that we know of) since splitting with Jay, she tries to keep things friendly with her ex for the benefit of her their three young children. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” the former spouses announced in a joint statement when their marriage ended in 2020.

The Very Cavallari alum has talked about hoping to reach a place where she can be open to dating again. “I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my whole life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt,” Kristin said in an interview with The School of Greatness podcast in June 2022.

In 2019, Tyler briefly dated model Gigi Hadid after finishing as the runner-up on The Bachelorette. He dated Camila Kendra (another model) before their split in August 2021. He then had a short-lived romance with yet another model, Paige Lorenze, before confirming their breakup in August 2022. Boy definitely has a type!

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]