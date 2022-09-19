Paige Lorenze Thinks Tyler Cameron Used Her For Clout

Social media influencer Paige Lorenze is questioning former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron‘s motives for their brief relationship (think they dated for about 5 minutes).

Paige said she thinks Tyler “was using me” to create a “media storm” and promote an upcoming launch, as reported by People.

“This might sound narcissistic, because [Tyler] has a pretty insane following, but I felt like he was using me. I don’t know, I felt like he wanted some media storm,” Paige said. “He was looking at my story views, and I was getting more story views than him, and he . . . literally, word-for-word said, ‘I need a scandal,’ like joking.”

Before she and Tyler “met through friends at parties,” Paige previously made headlines for dating controversial figures such as country music star Morgan Wallen and actor Armie Hammer.

Addressing her past relationships, Paige said, “I don’t like that about myself, but I do have some s— in the media about me . . . especially around my relationships. And I think [Tyler] saw an opportunity, not that he didn’t like me, but I think why he wanted to go public so fast is ’cause he’s launching something soon.”

After a source confirmed that Tyler and Paige were dating in July, he made the relationship Instagram official in early August, sharing photos of them hitting the open sea for a “date cruise.”

Just a week later, Tyler made the announcement that they were “not dating anymore” and “took a step back.”

“It wasn’t the right time, it wasn’t good for us,” Tyler explained at the time. “I’m single, yeah.”

“So we’re back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now,” Tyler continued, adding that they both “have tons of respect and love for each other.”

Wow. “Tons of respect and love for each other” after just a week of dating? My head is spinning.

At the time, Paige also confirmed she was single and “more career-focused than ever,” explaining, “There wasn’t a dramatic split or any bad blood between us.”

“I’ve always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past, but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at,” Paige added.

Good for you, girl! You do you.

“It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first,” Paige continued. “Really excited for what’s to come!”

Paige later said that she “had no idea he was talking to the media,” adding, “I am not embarrassed, I stepped away. Just weird.”

I agree. Why would you announce to social media that you were dating someone sort of famous, only to reveal a few days later that you had broken up? Because he was looking for attention/”clout”, that’s why.

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]