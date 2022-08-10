Jennifer Aydin Denies Rumor That Teresa Giudice Sent A Bill To Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga For Skipping Her Wedding

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest news surrounding The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Guidice, then you know the iconic Bravolebrity just celebrated her fairytale ending as she tied the knot with her now husband, Luis Ruelas.

As pictures and videos made their way online, fans got to see Teresa in her beautiful wedding dress and her over-the-top hair walk down the aisle to finally marry the man she so fiercely defends. With over 200 guests in attendance, a Bravo camera crew, and a bunch of Real Housewives, there was one couple who was noticeably absent… Melissa and Joe Gorga.

We have watched Teresa and Melissa go back and forth with each other on RHONJ for years and years, but after Tre’s time away, I really had hoped that the bond we saw them build in season 7 would last. The storming out of restaurants together, the destroying of birthday cake, and those two sitting side by side on the reunion couch was one for the books. One I think we took for granted as the pair of sisters no longer seems to be on the same page.

Rumors started to swirl over the weekend that both Melissa and Joe were going to be MISSING Teresa’s wedding. Radar Online reported that the couple had been planning to attend their sister’s wedding, but while filming the RHONJ season finale, “false rumors” about Joe and Melissa’s marriage came to light and they must not have been very pleased with Tre’s response to totally ditch her wedding.

Obviously, I haven’t seen this play out yet so I have no idea what I could be missing… but whatever it is, Teresa is Joe’s only sister. They only have each other left so I hope that after some time apart, they can bring it back together, apologize, and move forward… for the sake of the families, of course.

But while we wait for that reconciliation, we only have Instagram and Radar Online to keep us up to speed about the details of their absence. A source shared, “Joe and Melissa had both RSVPed ‘Yes.’ They had both selected what they were going to eat but then dropped out a few days before.” Tacky? Hmm… a little bit. The source continues, “Teresa had paid for them and now she wants her money back.”

I don’t know if I would blame her… or Louie. Typically, I’d probably suggest leaving it be, but I don’t know… seeing Teresa send them a bill (on camera, by the way) would make for such a great scene and I get chills just thinking about watching that. Could you imagine? I can, and that’s why Jennifer Aydin’s response to this rumor broke my heart… just a little. A fan account called The Real Housewives Zone captured a screenshot of a tweet from Jennifer saying, “I just saw some wackadoo #fakenews and Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty #facts.”

Well dang! Maybe I’m the petty one for hoping this was all captured while filming. Or maybe I just knew it would make for an interesting topic of conversation between the ladies. Whatever it is, we’ll have to wait to see it play out when the newest season of RHONJ returns to Bravo sometime soon.

[Photo Credit: Greg Endries/Bravo]