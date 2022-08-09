Teresa Giudice Gives Shout Out To “Chosen Family” As Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Skip Her Wedding To Luis Ruelas

Will there ever be peace between squabbling Real Housewives of New Jersey siblings Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice? This franchise prizes family relationships more than any other show. And this RHONJ family is in tatters.

Joe cannot tolerate Teresa’s ex-husband, “Juicy” Joe Giudice. Juicy was a deplorable husband to Teresa. There is so much bad blood that Joe accused Juicy of putting his mother, Antonia Gorga, in an early grave. Teresa backed up Juicy.

Even Teresa’s daughters with Juicy weighed in on the family drama. Gia Giudice called out her uncle for being “disrespectful.”

At the season 12 reunion, Melissa and Teresa decided to stop being fake for the cameras. These two ladies don’t hang out off-camera, and they aren’t friends.

During the RHONJ reunion, Teresa called Joe “a bitch,” and he called her a “moron.” Then Joe stormed offstage, embracing his inner New Jersey Housewife.

Teresa and Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot in an extravagant outdoor ceremony at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens New Jersey on Saturday, August 6, 2022. But there were two guests from the bride’s family that were missing. That’s right, Melissa and Joe didn’t attend.

According to Page Six, an insider claimed that “there was a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week.” The source added that the Gorgas were invited to the nuptials. Another source alleged that the falling out occurred because Teresa was spreading rumors about Joe and Melissa that could “cause drama” in their relationship. Allegedly, there are also problems between Louie and Joe. This is bringing back memories of Strippergate.

Melissa found out that she wouldn’t be part of Teresa’s bridal party while watching Teresa on Watch What Happens Live. “I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal at all,” Teresa later remarked.

But it was certainly a big deal to Joe, who slammed his sister for not respecting him and excluding his wife from the wedding party.

Joe took to his Instagram Stories to shade his sister on her wedding day. Joe posted a photo with Melissa and her family. “Blood doesn’t make you family,” Joe wrote over the photo. Melissa also got in on the act and posted a video of the group dancing to her Instagram Stories. “God blessed me with an amazing family,” she wrote.

During their wedding celebration, Louie took the mic to thank their guests for coming. Brands by Bravo on Instagram shared a TikTok filmed by Caroline Rauseo. Caroline, who joined RHONJ for Season 12, wrote “Famiglia” with a heart, “#chosefamily,” and “We love you @teresagiudice & @louiearuelas” over the photo.

“I want to thank all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, Teresa, your friends, your family, new friends, old friends, friends that resurfaced,” Louie stated. Teresa, rocking her second wedding gown and a mile-high hairdo, interrupted her new husband. “Chosen family!” she commented, as wedding guests cheered. Teresa blew kisses at the end of the video clip.

That was clearly a dig at Joe and Melissa. I wish that some of this petty behavior wouldn’t play out during important life events, like Teresa’s wedding and the Season 3 christening for Melissa and Joe’s son.

I’m sure we will find out all the details on next season of RHONJ–whether we want to or not.

TELL US- ARE YOU TIRED OF TERESA AND JOE FIGHTING? DO YOU THINK THAT THEY WILL EVER REPAIR THEIR FAMILY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]