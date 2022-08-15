Cheryl Burke Hints At Retiring From Dancing With The Stars; Says “I Don’t Know” If “This Will Be My Last Season”

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has been dealing with some personal struggles lately. Cheryl joined during Season 2 of DWTS.

In September of 2021, Cheryl shared that she was two years sober. “I was a functioning drunk for sure,” Cheryl stated.

Season 30 of DWTS was particularly difficult for Cheryl and her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby. Both Cheryl and Cody battled Covid-19 and held some rehearsals over Zoom.

The Dance Moms alum met actor Matthew Lawrence in the DWTS ballroom. Matthew’s brother, Joey Lawrence, was competing on the show. In May of 2019, Cheryl and Matthew waltzed down the aisle and tied the knot in San Diego, California. Sadly, their union didn’t last.

On February 18, 2022, Cheryl filed for divorce. She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split. Cheryl shared the sad news on her Instagram. “I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Cheryl wrote.

US Weekly reported that Cheryl shared her future DWTS plans during an interview on the Allison Interviews podcast. “If I do another season of Dancing with the Stars, I just need to do it. When the time comes, whether this will be my last season or not, I don’t know,” Cheryl explained. “Or if I don’t, I can then consume my brain with those thoughts.”

Cheryl’s plans for becoming a mother would influence whether she continued to be part of the DWTS cast. The dance pro stated, “I would prefer not to have to put myself in a dance costume and just let myself gain weight. I do believe I will start to love my body more when I don’t have to shove my ass into a dance costume,” Cheryl remarked. “So, right now it is on hold.”

Cheryl believes that her role in life is “not to teach celebrities how to dance.” The two-time mirror ball champ also shared that DWTS isn’t as easy as it looks.

“Nobody understands the show and how intense this show is,” Cheryl stated. “I do compare this show, in a good way and in a challenging way, to Survivor except we get water and shelter. It is full on,” she added.

DWTS, which will now air on Disney+ instead of ABC, has some other question marks on it’s dance pro roster. Val Chmerkovskiy also hinted that last season was probably his final one in the ballroom. His wife, fellow dance pro Jenna Johnson, is expecting their first child in January of 2023.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his DWTS pro wife, Peta Murgatroyd, are in the final stages of IVF and hoping for a pregnancy soon. Pro Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend, Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, welcomed their son, Zane Walker Green, on June 28, 2022.

There are some other big changes ahead for Season 31. Actor (and mirror ball champion) Alfonso Ribeiro has been added to co-host the show with Tyra Banks.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022, on Disney+.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]