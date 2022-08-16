Audrina Patridge Reveals She Dated Actor Chris Pine In Her New Memoir

With the release of her new book, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, Audrina Patridge is spilling all kinds of tea. And my favorite kind of tea from a memoir is who the author dated.

As reported by Page Six, Audrina revealed in her new book that she dated actor Chris Pine. Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t work out, thanks to her being on MTV’s reality hit The Hills. The new author explained, “He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi — he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting.” She added, “I loved to go out, and of course I was usually filming The Hills, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense.”

Audrina shared that she met him in April of 2009 at a Las Vegas’ ShoWest Awards. She was being honored for a small horror flick role. But she said that to try and make the relationship work, she made a concerted effort to stay out of the tabloids because it made Chris uncomfortable. Audrina wrote that the couple would go out in lesser known areas of Los Angeles, like Los Feliz or Silver Lake.

Regardless, fans were still interested in the couple. Audrina described one occasion where a fan took a picture of them in a restaurant. She noted that it seemed to “annoy” Chris. And she was even photographed leaving his home once, causing further discomfort for the actor.

But Audrina was committed to her job on The Hills, which ultimately caused their breakup. She explained, “With my filming schedule, and the fact that there was no way Chris would want to be on [The Hills], I just knew that after a couple months that I couldn’t date him. My life was the TV show, and there weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately.” The now-divorced mom added, “He was a big up-and-coming actor with demands on his time, and it didn’t seem like our lives were lining up, even though we really liked each other.”

Thankfully, the two had an amicable split. “We talked and stayed in touch a little after we stopped seeing each other. I have nothing but fond memories of Chris. He was truly one of the most normal people I’ve ever met in LA — and I mean that as the highest compliment,” Audrina wrote in her book.

Audrina went on to date her Hills costar Justin Bobby Brescia and musician Ryan Cabrera. She married BMX biker Corey Bohan and the two share a six-year old daughter. They divorced in 2018. Most recently, Audrina was spotted with actor Josh Henderson at a Super Bowl party in February of this year.

TELL US – DID YOU KNOW THAT AUDRINA DATED CHRIS? DO YOU THINK CHRIS IS HOT? ARE YOU GOING TO BUY AUDRINA’S BOOK?