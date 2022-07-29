Audrina Patridge Calls Lauren Conrad “Very Controlling” During Their Friendship

When The Hills: New Beginnings launched in 2019, it was without The Hills leading lady Lauren Conrad. The ensemble featured returning cast members Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Frankie Delgado. The spinoff was canceled after two seasons.

Audrina and Heidi weren’t shedding any tears because of Lauren’s absence. “I actually was kind of excited Lauren wasn’t on it because I felt like it was more freeing and fair, like, for me,” Heidi stated. Audrina added that Lauren “was always the one – she’s the leader, the one that would tell you what to do, what not to do.” Surprisingly, Whitney hasn’t spoken to Lauren since 2017. They are still friendly, but don’t keep in touch.

Page Six reported that Audrina exposed the reasons for the end of her friendship with Lauren in her memoir. In Choices: To The Hills and Back Again, Audrina wrote, “Unfortunately, one connection that didn’t last was my relationship with Lauren, who doesn’t really talk to anyone from the old cast.”

She continued, “There are reasons that she and I aren’t friends anymore, and there was a lot of turmoil between us that we couldn’t talk about on-camera at the time.” Audrina added, “It’s what led to me moving out of the pool house out back when I lived with her and Lo [Bosworth].”

During Season 4 of The Hills, the tension between Lauren, Lo, and Audrina was crazy. While it seemed like Audrina’s tumultuous romance with ex Justin Bobby Brescia was the source of the conflict between the trio, Audrina said there was more at play.

The Prey Swim founder explained, “Lauren and I had the same agent and publicists, and it seemed to me that I was getting requests, opportunities, and gigs that our mutual agent was giving to Lauren instead.” She added, “Yes, I blamed my agents for this, but it still wasn’t great for my friendship with Lauren.” That could certainly cause friction.

“I also found her to be very controlling over her friends,” Audrina stated. “If you’re in her circle, you have to do and say what Lauren does or says. Otherwise, you’re on the outs.” According to Audrina, Heidi experienced “the same thing.” Lauren wasn’t very supportive of Heidi’s romance with now husband, Spencer.

“To an extent, I understand wanting to have control, especially in the reality TV world Lauren grew up in, when so much is controlled and decided for you,” Audrina wrote. While she admittedly followed production’s rules, Audrina didn’t feel that she had to cater to Lauren.

Audrina also accused Lauren of hooking up with Justin. Lauren, who is married with two sons, has always denied this claim.

Audrina said that when cameras were rolling, Lauren appeared to despise Justin. But off-camera, Lauren acted more friendly and introduced Justin to her mother. That seems crazy to me.

Audrina claimed, “When Justin and I were broken up, Lauren ran into him in Vegas and, according to a good friend of mine, ended up hooking up with him. When I heard this, I felt so betrayed,” the reality star added. When Audrina tried to contact Lauren and Justin, they ghosted her.

“Apparently Lauren was saving her take for the cameras, and when we finally talked, she had it all twisted around to make me sound like I was delusional and out of my mind,” Audrina stated.

“Then she got mad at me. Lauren and I were never really friends again,” she added. Audrina hasn’t spoken to Lauren since Lauren dipped out of The Hills.

When Audrina and her daughter, Kirra, ran into Lauren and one of her sons, the ladies kept it friendly. “It would be silly to waste time on an old feud when we’re with our families and our priorities are clearly different now,” Audrina wrote.

[Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic]