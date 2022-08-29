Audrina Patridge Felt ‘Personally Attacked’ By Justin Timberlake At The VMAs

MTV gave music fans everything they wanted and more. For many years, the network’s sole purpose was devoted to distributing and showcasing the world’s most popular music videos for fans to enjoy, dance to, and sing along with. But in the late ’90s and throughout the early 2000s, MTV started to play fewer videos and dove more into creating different content in an effort to try and keep up with the ever-changing world of social media. This move initiated the creation of legendary programming that gave us unforgettable moments from shows such as The Real World, The Challenge, and even, The Hills.

Although The Hills was heavily produced, those reality tv pioneers gave us so much to talk about. And, they had viewers wrapped around their fingers following their every move and storyline intently. You may remember some of the cast members such as Lauren Conrad and Audrina Patridge who were two of the series’ main cast members for a large portion of the show. Lauren departed the series after season 4 and Patridge stayed on the show until its conclusion in 2010.

Being that The Hills was so favorable among MTVs’ audience, it’s no surprise that the channel had them at almost every MTV-sponsored event promoting their show along with others. Specifically, at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, Audrina, Lauren, and fellow co-star, Whitney Port were in attendance to present Justin Timberlake with the “Male Artist of the Year” award. Excited about the moment, Audrina wrote in her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, that Justin had “rude, diva behavior” because he wouldn’t accept the award from the trio People reports.

In fact, when the singer was announced as the winner, Timbaland (an amazing music producer) walked on stage and grabbed the Moonman from the reality stars. From there, he presented to Justin saying, “I have to give you this award, homeboy. You are number one.” Justin, who didn’t address the women, took the award and started to give his thanks. He finished with, “Thank you for this award MTV, and like I said, play more damn videos. We don’t want to see the Simpsons on reality television, play more damn videos.”

Yikes. And speak for yourself, JT. A lot of us actually DO want to see A-List celebrities on reality television. Audrina stated that Justin’s comments were a “personal attack” against unscripted tv stars and that they were “humiliated” by his actions. Unfortunate? Yes. But wouldn’t be the first time the former boy band singer has said or done something out of pocket in regard to women.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JUSTIN’S COMMENTS WERE OUT OF LINE? AND DO YOU MISS SEEING THE HILLS ON TV?

[Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic]