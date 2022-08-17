Sheree Zampino Says She Wouldn’t Shoot Real Housewives of Beverly Hills With Jada Pinkett-Smith

I think most would agree that seeing Sheree Zampino on RHOBH as a friend to her real-life bestie Garcelle Beauvais has been quite refreshing. Sheree gives a nice sense of calm, balances the energy, and I would say has started to shape into the voice of reason within the group.

Although we’re only seeing Sheree in a limited capacity this season, Housewives always proclaim “never say never” when it comes to seeing them in a larger role. Fans seeing Sheree on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would actually be great for the show. It opens viewers up to a different sort of lifestyle, switches up the group dynamics (which is always good), and possibly gives us an even closer look at her relationship with ex Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

But would they be down for that? I’m not too sure. In fact, Sheree told Page Six, “Honestly, I wouldn’t do the show with Jada. I would never want to jeopardize what we’ve built. I wouldn’t even take that chance.” Truthfully, I can respect this, Sheree. We’ve seen families break up time and time again on Housewives and we know that when you get mixed in with any group like this, sparks are sure to fly. It’s clear she knows that which is why she wants to keep the two separate.

But… now that this theory is out there, am I the only one who would be interested in seeing how these two interact together? What’s the history? The backstory? So many questions. Sheree continues with, “We’re family and we’re at functions. But Jada and I, we don’t go to happy hour and hang out.”

I guess I wouldn’t have expected that, but maybe the pair can start to make that happen so we viewers can be in for a treat. Plus, if Will ever appears on the show, maybe we can finally get some more info regarding his past relationship with Garcelle. Now that would make for interesting TV.

Even though we can’t expect to see Jada on RHOBH anytime soon, Sheree hasn’t shot down the idea of bigger scenes with them together as a family. “You can never say never,” she teases regarding the possibility of a quick cameo featuring the A-List couple.

[Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images]