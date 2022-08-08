Sheree Zampino Discusses Co-Parenting Struggles With Will And Jada Smith

Is it the Fake Force Five effect or does Sheree Zampino actually feel like a cool glass of water on the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Sheree is a newcomer to the Housewives universe, but she definitely understands the assignment, recently going after OG Kyle Richards for her uselessness.

“Why are you even here?” Sheree asked of Kyle during her *shaky* interference in Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins’ drama. A center diamond in the making, Sheree is no stranger to the spotlight or complicated relationships.

In an interview with Page Six, Shereeadmitted that she hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with her infamous ex-husband, Will Smith, and his new wife, Jada Pinkett when it came to co-parenting their son, Trey Smith. She said it wasn’t always “easy” or “pretty” figuring out everyone’s role in the blended family.

Sheree and Will were married for 3 years before filing for divorce in 1995. Two years later Will went on to famously marry Jada. There were “three different dynamics, three different personalities and [three] different belief systems,” Sheree explained.

“My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she treats him well, we’re good… My child comes first. He really does,” Sheree shared. “So it’s not about me anymore. You know, [his father and I are] not together. It’s not about me. It’s about him.”

Sheree acknowledged that Jada has always “treated [Trey] well” and “loved him.” Trey was only 5 years old when Will and Jada were married. “Then, sometimes, moms get jealous,” Sheree confessed. “It’s like, ‘I’m getting jealous over another woman ’cause she’s treating my child right? What? That’s insane! Don’t you want her to treat your child right?’”

Sheree also admitted that she, Will, and Jada’s views were tested when Will and Jada’s children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, were born.

“Then Jaden comes along, then Willow. It is about these babies. So how do we do this where we honor them and we put them first and we don’t deprive them of any good thing,” Sheree recalled. She recalled that “the good thing” referred to the kids’ relationships with each other and with their parental figures.

“We were just able to go there, and I’m grateful for it… I’m grateful that we were kind of all on the same frequency and the same page to really want to do that, which is probably why we are called to one another in this space,” Sheree added.

“Anybody could have been Trey’s mother. Anybody could have been Jaden and Willow’s mother. But the fact that He picked the three of us — He being God — I think that’s why we were able to do it and show the world.”

TELL US – ARE YOU ENJOYING SHEREE ON REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS SO FAR? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE MORE ABOUT HER SON OR RELATIONSHIP WITH WILL?

[Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images]