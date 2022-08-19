Meredith Marks Slams Jen Shah For Filming Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City After Pleading Guilty To Fraud

Meredith Marks knows a thing or two about disengaging, and she’s letting the world know that her castmate Jen Shah should have disengaged from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City a long time ago. Page Six covered Meredith’s appearance on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, and the Salt Lake City ice queen dished on why she thinks it’s too “risky” for Jen to keep filming the show as her criminal case continues to unfold.

“Whether you are guilty or not, it is so easy to say something that could be spun to incriminate you,” Meredith explained. “And I just think it’s kind of scary. I mean, I think it’s really gutsy that she stayed on. I do.”

Well, thank goodness Jen took the risk and stayed on because it has made for some excellent reality television. Season 2 of RHOSLC would have been nothing if it weren’t for Jen passionately shouting about her innocence every ten minutes. And since Jen is still filming the show, it’s safe to say that season 3 won’t be much without her either.

Of course, since then, Jen has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and she’s facing a terrifying 30 years in prison. On the podcast, Meredith admitted that the guilty plea blindsided her. She was spotted filming in New York City alongside Jen just a day before the hearing, and she posted on Instagram about Jen’s presumed innocence. Naturally, the move raised a lot of eyebrows, so Meredith finally explained why she was suddenly sticking up for Jen.

“Honestly, I had a post on my Instagram feed, a photo with me and Heather [Gay] and Jen in it, and there were a lot of really vicious comments, calling Jen a criminal and all these things,” she explained.

“That may be the case if you want to say that now, but when someone hasn’t pleaded guilty and they haven’t had a trial, it’s not up to me or anybody other than the jury in that case — because it was slated to be a jury trial — to make that determination.”

Meredith elaborated on the fact that she has a law degree, so she’s qualified to talk about these kinds of things, unlike the rest of us. She also admitted that she was frustrated with fans and their negative reaction to the accusations against Jen.

“Because I do have a law background and, to me, it just felt like this is not what our law says,” she elaborated. “So let’s make it clear what our law does say.”

Yes, Meredith. What does the law say about conspiracy to commit wire fraud?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]