Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Finally Obtain Marriage License After Nearly 3 Years

Us viewers have been waiting and waiting for just the tiniest bit of news related to Real Housewives of Potomac stars Robyn and Juan Dixon’s wedding… and we finally have it.

After 6 seasons of divorce talks, Juan storming out of tough conversations, and the other ladies (Gizelle Bryant) meddling in their business, the engaged couple has finally obtained their marriage license. People is reporting that although there is still no set date for the ceremony, the certificate doesn’t expire until February of 2023. Hmm, with season 7 of RHOP likely coming soon, could that mean we’ll see more wedding talk on the show? Could we even possibly get a Robyn and Juan wedding special?

We’ll have to wait and see. Robyn has been very vocal about her and her husband’s unconventional relationship since the first season of Potomac. The couple has been divorced but sleeping under the same roof, sometimes even sharing a bed, since 2012. A lot of the other Housewives have had a lot to say about the pair’s relationship since the beginning. The couple mainly raised lots of questions from Ashley Darby in the earlier seasons. Since then, both Robyn and Ashley have gotten to a much better place and now the only question is, “when’s the wedding?”

It’s nice to see Robyn and Juan making these strides as we’ve watched Juan for years avoid the topic of re-marrying. The ladies have asked him about it, Andy Cohen has asked him about it, and heck, even Micahel Darby seems to know a little something… or maybe a lot of something. Remember what he said to Ashley about the couple never tying the knot again? The fans still want to know what he knows, if anything at all.

All in all, I will be excited to see more of Robyn and Juan’s story play out on RHOP. Their life and their story have always intrigued me. I’ve enjoyed watching Robyn on the show. I think she brings the perfect amount of heat and calm to the show. Plus, she doesn’t seem to filter much. Her reliability is what’s satisfying about her presence on the show.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]