Bethenny Frankel Thinks She’s Been Shadowbanned From Social Media For Ranting About The Kardashians

Is there a Kardashian Konspiracy underway? Bethenny Frankel seems to think so. The Real Housewives of New York City OG is currently under the impression that her social media accounts have been “shadowbanned.” Radar Online has been following the story closely, and somehow, Bethenny thinks the Kardashians may hold the key to getting this all sorted out.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term “shadowbanning,” it’s a phrase used by tech companies when they want to silence an account…silently. The person who has been shadowbanned doesn’t usually know that it happened, but the move makes it difficult for the user to get their content out to the masses. So, Bethenny thinks she has been shadowbanned because her social media content isn’t getting the number of views she thinks it deserves. She probably also thinks this is what happened with her show The Big Shot With Bethenny.

According to Bethenny, the controversy started when she began posting TikTok videos reviewing celebrity skincare products. For example, in a review for Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line, Bethenny dragged the products for their steep pricing and “impractical” packaging.

Now, Bethenny says that her “smart followers” have brought to her attention that her posts are no longer getting the traction they once did. So, in true Bethenny Frankel fashion, she posted a breathless rant about the Kardashians along with a caption alluding to their involvement with her shadowban.

“We need a Kardashian intermission, and I’ve honestly have been afraid to say it, and it’s not because Kris [Jenner] is the mafia and controls a lot of the media because I don’t give a f—, cancel me. Like I check my balance, I’m ok,” she said in the video taken from her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel.

“But like, what are we saying to our kids? What is the message? Take it all? Be as rich as possible? Filter as much as possible? Be as fake as much as possible? Brag as much as possible? Be self-involved and take pictures of yourself that make you look in the best light possible as much as possible?” the margarita mogul continued.

Under the video rant about the Kardashians, Bethenny wrote a message linking it all together and alluding to the fact that she has been censored for her views.

“Since I seem to have been “shadowbanned” on TikTok, since posting about celeb brands, & get only 10 percent of normal views on this reel, hmmmm,” the RHONY alum wrote. “It seemed like this should be posted here…. Coincidence maybe? Or is censorship real?”

Is censorship real, Bethenny? For now, it seems like being “shadowbanned” is going okay for her because the post ranting about the Kardashians has gained over 50,000 likes. Her video reviewing the Kim Kardashian skincare line is also slowly approaching 50,000 likes. So, maybe if she rants about the Kardashians more, the shadowban will be reversed?

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT BETHENNY’S CLAIM THAT SHE HAS BEEN SHADOWBANNED ON SOCIAL MEDIA? DO YOU THINK HER KARDASHIAN RANTS AND CELEBRITY SKINCARE REVIEWS ACTUALLY HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH HER DWINDLING ENGAGEMENT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]