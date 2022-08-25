Dancing With The Stars Pros Emma Slater And Sasha Farber Split After Four Years Of Marriage

The Dancing With the Stars ballroom has been the launching pad for several love connections, such as married dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Maskim’s brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Jenna Johnson, are expecting their first child. And former DWTS pro turned judge Derek Hough finally proposed to longtime girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

Sadly, US Weekly reported that DWTS pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater have called it quits after four years of marriage. According to an insider, “They’ve been apart for many months now. They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

While it was a “tough decision” for the couple to split up, they are “figuring out” what their future will look like. The source added, “It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long.” The duo has not filed for divorce yet.

In 2014, Emma and Sasha split for the first time but continued to work together professionally. “They’re pros and won’t let their personal life get in the way of DWTS,” the insider stated.

When the couple was missing from each other’s Instagram pages earlier this year, break up whispers started. Emma went to DWTS co-star Brandon Armstrong’s wedding celebration without Sasha and went to Italy with her parents. The couple also failed to mention their fourth wedding anniversary on social media.

During Season 30 of DWTS, Sasha and his partner, Olympian Suni Lee, were sent home during the semi-final round. And according to People, the duo recently choreographed several dance routines for So You Think You Can Dance.

Sasha popped the question in October of 2016 during a live taping of DWTS. The couple had just danced to “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars. Tom Bergeron, the former host of the show, brought them to the middle of the floor before telling Sasha, “I always thought you had the potential to host.”

“Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time. I love you so much. Will you marry me?” Sasha asked as he dropped to one knee, surprising the Season 23 cast and audience.

People previously reported that the engagement ring was a pink sapphire. “It’s the same color as my mom’s ring. I don’t like pink,” Emma explained. “I say it’s a wine color.”

The dancers met nearly eight years ago and started dating about two years later. Sasha was positive that Emma was the one he was going to marry “three or four months” after their first meeting.

In 2018, Emma and Sasha said “I Do” at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles, per US Weekly. Emma wore a white, long-sleeved Rivini dress, while Sasha sported a white and black tuxedo.

The couple danced to the song “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran for their first dance as husband and wife. The singer recorded a heartfelt message for the couple.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED BY EMMA AND SASHA’S SPLIT? DO YOU WANT TO SEE THEM BOTH ON SEASON 31 OF DWTS?

[Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic]