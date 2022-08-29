Scott Disick Is Dating Rod Stewart’s Daughter Kimberly Stewart

After spending several years dating teenagers, it seems like Scott Disick has finally decided to date somebody his age. Page Six is reporting that the 39-year-old father of three is dating Kimberly Stewart, the 42-year-old daughter of the rock legend Rod Stewart.

So, how exactly did Scott Disick end up with Rod Stewart’s daughter? It turns out they’ve known each other for years because Scott is good friends with Kimberly’s brother Sean Stewart. In fact, Kimberly and Scott were rumored to have hooked up back in 2015. At the time, the two denied that they were more than friends, but now, it seems they’re ready to make things official.

Over the last few days, Scott and Kimberly have been spotted all around Los Angeles, holding hands, enjoying meals, and cozying up together in plain view of the paparazzi. A source told US Weekly that although we’re just now finding out about it, the two lovebirds have actually been dating for a few months and are “really into each other.” But don’t expect them to be walking down the aisle anytime soon. The source also told the publication that they are not too “serious yet,” and they’re working on getting to know each other “in a different way than seeing each other as friends.”

Maybe this will be the relationship that finally sticks because we know that Scott has struggled in the romance department since his split from longtime partner Kourtney Kardashian. For example, he started dating Sofia Richie in 2017 when she was 19. The couple dated on and off for several years, and after they called it quits for good, he shifted his sights to Lisa Rinna’s 19-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Scott and Amelia dated for about 11 months, making the world cringe every step of the way. Ultimately, they broke up because Scott couldn’t stop obsessing over Kourtney Kardashian. At the time, an insider described Scott as “hard to date” because of the fact that he’ll never fully be over Kourtney.

Although he may never fully be over Kourtney, we can’t hate him for trying, and time will tell if he and Kimberly can withstand the test of time. However, in an episode from season 1 of The Kardashians, Scott did make it clear that he’s trying to get serious about finding love with someone who, at the very least, isn’t a teenager.

“If I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I’m going to actually spend my life with, it would have to be somebody …,” he said to Khloe Kardashian, who then added, “More age-appropriate.”

“Yeah, you know, upper 20s,” Scott responded. “Thirty, over 30 — I don’t care. Whatever it is, if I love somebody, doesn’t matter their age.”

[Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA]