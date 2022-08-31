Dancing With The Stars Pro Artem Chigvintsev And Nikki Bella Are Married

Total Bellas star Nikki Bella met the man of her dreams when she competed on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. At the time, Nikki was engaged to John Cena. Dance pro Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki had smoldering chemistry in the ballroom.

In 2018, John and Nikki called off their engagement, and Nikki and Artem reconnected. Nikki left the WWE in 2019 and went Instagram official with Artem.

In January of 2020, Artem shared on Twitter that he had proposed to Nikki in France in November of 2019. The couple was vacationing with their families.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come,” Artem captioned a photo of Nikki showing off her new ring. “I love you more than anything and thank you for saying ‘Yes.’”

Nikki announced the arrival of the couple’s son on Instagram. She posted a photo cradling her baby boy. She captioned it, “Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev- 7/31/2020- 7 lbs 3 oz – 19 3/4 in.”

The couple postponed their wedding because of Covid travel restrictions. Nikki promised Artem that they would wait until his parents, who live in Russia, could attend.

In June of 2021, Nikki told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted a big wedding. She stated, “My Nana’s like, ‘Just go do something small,’ but I want a really big bash, and I want to do it right.”

Nikki had some concerns about tying the knot again. She was briefly married when she was 20 years old. The marriage was later annulled. Nikki explained, “Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say, ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever.” She continued, “I know there are things that Artem wants too — like he really wants his parents there — but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.”

Nikki defended her long engagement on her The Bellas podcast in March of 2022. Nikki’s podcast co-host is her twin sister, Brie Bella. “I will be getting married, and I can’t wait,” she commented. “So that means I’ll marry Artem when I want, for me and Teo and him, for my life.”

Page Six reported that Nikki and Artem got hitched in Paris over the weekend of August 27, 2022. Nikki shared the news on her Instagram. She posted a photo of the couple’s hands sporting their wedding rings. She also posted a photo of her and Artem on what looks like a boat, facing away toward the beautiful scenery. Nikki is in a white off-the-shoulder dress. The caption read, “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, ’Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.”

So Total Bellas and DWTS fans will get to see the wedding and all the details leading up to it. Nikki posted in her Instagram Stories, “We both can’t stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev.” That is so sweet!

DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko was present for the nuptials, along with his girlfriend, Elena Belle. Emma Slater also attended. She recently announced her split from her fellow pro, Sasha Farber.

There was reportedly a co-ed Bachelor/Bachelorette party the weekend before. Guests included Gleb, Nikki’s sister Brie, Shawna Allen, CJ Perry, Danielle Moinet, Natalie “Nat By Nature” Neidhart, and DWTS pros Sasha and Alan Bersten.

Congratulations, Nikki and Artem!

[Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]