Dancing With The Stars Pros Jenna Johnson And Val Chmerkovskiy Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby

Dancing With the Stars experienced some changes since its landmark Season 30. During that season, viewers saw the first same-sex couple, pro Jenna Johnson and pop star JoJo Siwa.

Now the show has scored a two-season renewal and a new home. DWTS is moving to Disney+ this fall. Host Tyra Banks has landed a new co-host for Season 31–mirror ball champ Alfonso Ribeiro. I’m here for it!

Two pro dancers have hinted that they may be hanging up their DWTS shoes. Cheryl Burke said she is considering retirement. Pro Val Chmerkovskiy said of Season 30, “I am so grateful for the opportunity. Is this my last season? Probably. Probably.”

Well, Jenna and Val have a wonderful new project underway. The couple, who married on April 13, 2019, are expecting their first child together.

People reported that Val and Jenna revealed the sex of their baby in an Instagram post on August 28, 2022. In what looks like a professional photo shoot to capture the exciting moment, the duo was holding confetti poppers and smiling. The first photo is black and white. The subsequent photos are in color, revealing blue confetti flying in the air.

“IT’S A … BOY!!!!!!! Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son,” Jenna captioned the photos. “Saying those words still makes me emotional!!” She added with a crying emoji, “SO EXCITED to be a boy mom.”

Jenna wrote in her post that she would be sharing more details on her YouTube channel. “For some reason, I could just visualize a boy so clearly. I don’t know why. I just could visualize it,” Jenna said in the YouTube video.

The couple didn’t have an easy time getting pregnant. “But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened,” she explained.

Jenna found a memorable way to tell her husband the baby news. “I went and I got these little Baby Jordans, these white sneakers. I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes,” Jenna remarked. “Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there.”

According to People, Jenna posted a video of Val opening the sneaker box on Instagram and in the debut of her YouTube channel. “Oh my God. Are you serious?” Val asked. The dancer looked shocked and emotional as he looked at the contents of the box again. Then he hugged his wife. Jenna laughed after Val picked up one of their dogs, telling her, “You’re going to be a sister!”

“That was one of the best nights of my life. We couldn’t stop talking about it, we couldn’t stop thinking about it,” Jenna, who is due in January of 2023, shared. “It was amazing.” Jenna shared videos of the couple telling family and friends that they are having a baby.

In July of 2022, Jenna told E! News Daily Pop, “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a very long time. So, the fact that it’s finally here, we are just ecstatic,” the mom-to-be stated. “And I can’t wait for all the challenges, for no sleep, for all of it.”

Val’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, are thrilled for Jenna and Val. Peta shared, “We have been waiting for this for so long for them. They have been wanting it for so long.” She added, “When they finally told us, it was just utter joy.”

Maks also weighed in. “I can’t wait to be an uncle– and for Val to know exactly what it’s like,” the former DWTS pro remarked.

Congrats, Jenna and Val!

[Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]