Drew Sidora And Ralph Pittman Share Her Son’s Reaction To Ralph Not Adopting Him

I don’t typically agree with many things Ralph Pittman says or does — but last night’s episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta made me look at him in a different light.

Since Drew Sidora’s first season on RHOA, she has been very open about her former relationship with her son’s father. He spent time in prison which ultimately caused him to miss precious time in his child’s life. During his time away, Ralph stepped up and took the responsibility of raising Drew’s son as his own. Now that his biological dad is out of prison, we’ve seen him trying to take the appropriate steps to build a stronger foundation with his son.

Also on the show, Ralph has talked with the entire cast about the book that he’s writing on step-parenting and his initial plans to legally adopt Drew’s son. During a conversation with her mother on RHOA, Drew shared that her son would “love” for Ralph to adopt him because Ralph is “the only dad he’s ever known.” But Ralph tells Page Six that their 11-year-old may feel differently about it.

“I took Jojo to the side and I asked him the question. I was like ‘Do you want me to adopt you?’ And he said, ‘What would it change?’ And I said, ‘Nothing would change,'” Ralph said. He continued, “There’s no reason for us to do it. He already has my last name, so for Jojo, there’s no benefit that would come from actually adopting him — because he’s already mine.”

Ralph shared on the show that after speaking with their son’s biological father — he seems very open about righting his wrongs with his son. For Ralph, there may be some hesitation because although he has raised him since he could remember, he doesn’t want his actions to halt any progress that could happen between Drew’s ex and their son. If anything, it seems more as though Ralph is trying to be respectful of the relationship.

In regard to if Ralph will ever legally adopt their son, Drew said she’ll just have to wait and see. “In a perfect world, I would love for Ralph to just come in and make that commitment. But I want that to be Ralph’s decision,” she said. “… I have tabled that conversation. Of course, in the future, I would love for that to happen. I do understand to an extent what Ralph is saying. And I’ve just chosen to accept that and see where we end up,” she finished.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]