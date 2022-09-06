Denise Richards Says Her Husband Aaron Phypers Helps Her Shoot Her OnlyFans Content

Denise Richards — formerly of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is opening up about her newest business venture… yep, her OnlyFans.

The website has grown wildly popular in recent years garnering attention and shoutout from celebrities like Beyoncé and others. Content creators can create their own accounts, set a custom price, and most of the time post exclusive content there that wouldn’t be found anywhere else online. Their fans sign up for the monthly subscription and they have access to everything and more.

When Denise was on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, she revealed that her husband, Aaron Phypers often shoots “a lot” of her OnlyFans content. “I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do stuff that is sexier ’cause I also think, ‘Why not?’ if I’m able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that’s on my Instagram. I do show my boobies, my tush,” she said. “They’re already out there if you Google them.”

Denise and Aaron were very vocal about their sexual escapades while on RHOBH. So much so that Denise admitted to seeking out a “happy ending” for her husband during her first season on the show. Things started to get a little dicey for the actress during her second season as she was definitely more aware of what she was saying and how she was saying it. This most noticeably took place during one of the dinners she hosted where the group was speaking freely about their sexual history and Denise was not having it.

Her reasoning was due to the fact that her children and her children’s friends were present and she didn’t want them to overhear. The other ladies were slightly confused by this due to her previously being so open. This led to a long, and tough season ahead for the couple.

The OnlyFans account is still fairly new for Richards. She announced back in July that she had started one in support of her daughter creating one as well. “Sometimes you have to do something else once in a while. And Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, ‘What do you think?'”.

If you’re interested in subscribing to Denise’s OnlyFans account — you can do so for $25 a month.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT DENISE HAVING AN ONLYFANS ACCOUNT? AND WOULD YOU SUBSCRIBE TO IT?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]